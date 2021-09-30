A celebration of Denise Noble's life

Denise Noble was a mother to everyone. From day one all the way until the end, she was Momma Noble. And it didn’t matter who you were or even how old.

In the Newfane School District she worked as a teacher’s assistant. Noble was, “the adult in the room who made the room safe,” according to Maria Fabrizio-Shellman, a former student who has gone on to work with children herself at Wyndham Lawn.

“If you went to Newfane Middle School, chances were you knew Mrs. Noble,” Shellman wrote in a Facebook post. “She was a force to be reckoned with. The only way I can describe her is fiercely, boldly and aggressively kind.”

Noble was born and raised in Newfane and was known as “Mrs. Claus” because of her charity work around Christmas. Documented in articles printed in the US&J, her oldest son, Kenneth Noble, said he and his brothers, Zachary and Troy, and sister, Stefanie, would wrap presents as they poured in each December.

“Toys, even Christmas trees,” he said. “I remember wrapping presents for kids and we’d be doing this sometimes all the way to Christmas Day.

“She would just go above and beyond, if she knew someone was in need.”

Looking through the years of articles written about Noble in connection to her work with Pay It Forward, a non-profit she created, it’s obvious this wasn’t just a hobby or past time. Noble was driven to help everyone she met. From finding toys for families with kids of all different ages – the working poor is how she would describe them– to helping victims of a house fire with necessities and clothing and her work in the food pantry at First Baptist Church, she worked hard to give everyone what they deserved.

“The good Lord will lead you to do things whether you want to do them or not, you just feel like you need to and I think she just wanted to be a mom to everyone. And I think that was her purpose,” Noble said, also noting that she fought back furiously against bigotry of all kinds directed at the people who describe her as their “mom.”

“She loved the person,” Noble said. “She loved the soul and she wanted to make sure people felt loved, too. Because that’s what Jesus would do. He’s going to love you no matter what.”

Always the giver, her son said she never liked people trying to give to her.

“And the crazy thing about it is when people would come back and say, ‘I’d like to repay you for that,’ she would just say, ‘No, I’m just paying it forward,’ “ he continued. “And when someone would come forward – she wouldn’t get mad – but she would say, ‘That’s ridiculous!’ “

“She didn’t do this to be glorified or get any type of recognition, she was never like that, she just wanted to do it out of the kindness of her heart.”

For 30 years Noble gave, all the while battling health issues, until she lost her battle after a case of COVID-19 exasperated her immunocompromised condition and she passed away at the age of 55.

“She had surgeries. She had a reconstructed elbow. She had so many health problems, and literally, (what) it was like for her to fight it off that long that I’m at a loss for words,” Noble said. “She would never be ‘woe is me’ or want sympathy or ‘give me attention.’ “

The family has posted a Facebook Fundraiser called “In Memory of Denise Noble” at https://www.facebook.com/donate/244761214251155/10159961034306454/.

Funeral arrangements include visiting hours of 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, as well as 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday and a noon service on Saturday at Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, 2670 Main St., Newfane.

Burial will be in Corwin Cemetery.