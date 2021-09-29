Big Birds Take BIG BITES! 😅 | Funniest Bird Attacks & Fails | AFV 2021

A collaboration between two of North America's heaviest experimental groups may seem like an obvious idea – but the results are anything but, finds Antonio Poscic. Despite expectations that could be drawn from previous works, the actual manifestation of their collab is a twist in the story for both groups. In place of metal’s various shapes of aggression, Leaving None But Small Birds turns to the emotional density of folk and traditional tunes to tell enduring stories of suffering, tragic loves, and forgotten lives. After the shock brought forward by the bluesy guitar licks, swirling violin cries, bittersweet piano stabs, and Wattie’s soulful crooning during the first minute of opener ‘Blackest Crow’ subsides, the quintet’s aesthetic choices click in place. It quickly turns out that fusing Appalachian, Canadian, and British folk with country, blues, and a touch of metallic weight was indeed a stroke of brilliance. Illuminated by this approach, the struggles and pains that make the essence of the album seep through unfiltered, hitting harder and deeper than perhaps on any other release in the bands’ combined discographies.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO