CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Big Birds Take BIG BITES! 😅 | Funniest Bird Attacks & Fails | AFV 2021

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to join the #AFVFAM http://bit.ly/afvyoutube | 🔔 Make sure to enable ALL push notifications! 🔔 Check out out MERCH store: https://bit.ly/2UJJULn. Get your daily dose of #FAILS right here! America's Funniest Videos has the BEST collection of #EPICFAILS and we've put together some of our favorites to get you through your week with a laugh! 😆 Which clip made you #LOL the loudest?!

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Try Not to Laugh Challenge! Funny Fails 😂 | Fails of the Week | Funniest Videos | AFV Live

Subscribe to join the #AFVFAM http://bit.ly/afvyoutube | 🔔 Make sure to enable ALL push notifications! 🔔 Check out out MERCH store: https://bit.ly/2UJJULn. Try Not To Laugh, Bad Day Watch This, Instant Karma, Instant Regret. Watch the NEWEST videos: http://bit.ly/2MKctsW. Submit YOUR Video to AFV:. Connect with AFV Online:. Website: http://afv.com/
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Guess It's One of Those, "Fly, Flop, FAIL" Kind of Days! 😅 | Funniest Fails | AFV 2021

Subscribe to join the #AFVFAM http://bit.ly/afvyoutube | 🔔 Make sure to enable ALL push notifications! 🔔 Check out out MERCH store: https://bit.ly/2UJJULn. Get your daily dose of #FAILS right here! America's Funniest Videos has the BEST collection of #EPICFAILS and we've put together some of our favorites to get you through your week with a laugh! 😆 Which clip made you #LOL the loudest?!
TV & VIDEOS
sandiegofishreports.com

Another cow for the big bird!

The guys are out on a charter and have bluefin up to 226lbs on the boat! We have spots available for tomorrow nights 1.5 day.
ANIMALS
audubonva.org

Bird Walks

Fall is a great time to enjoy birding! The bugs and the temperatures are down. There's a chance to see migrants moving through. In October we'll visit sites with water views as well as woodland trails. Walks are limited to a small number of participants and geared toward beginners. Check this page for upcoming walks.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Merch#Afv#Tags Afv News
The Quietus

Fear & Trembling: Leaving None But Small Birds By The Body & Big Brave

A collaboration between two of North America's heaviest experimental groups may seem like an obvious idea – but the results are anything but, finds Antonio Poscic. Despite expectations that could be drawn from previous works, the actual manifestation of their collab is a twist in the story for both groups. In place of metal’s various shapes of aggression, Leaving None But Small Birds turns to the emotional density of folk and traditional tunes to tell enduring stories of suffering, tragic loves, and forgotten lives. After the shock brought forward by the bluesy guitar licks, swirling violin cries, bittersweet piano stabs, and Wattie’s soulful crooning during the first minute of opener ‘Blackest Crow’ subsides, the quintet’s aesthetic choices click in place. It quickly turns out that fusing Appalachian, Canadian, and British folk with country, blues, and a touch of metallic weight was indeed a stroke of brilliance. Illuminated by this approach, the struggles and pains that make the essence of the album seep through unfiltered, hitting harder and deeper than perhaps on any other release in the bands’ combined discographies.
MUSIC
chinookobserver.com

Birding: Samantha shares the enjoyment of birding

I am up at the crack of dawn these days to walk Samantha! She is a dog who is interested in birding. She watches very closely when one flies overhead or there is chirping in the trees. She seems to know that I am interested in knowing when there are birds in the area. As we amble along, she draws my attention to the wild geese that are flying south and the robins as they fly form tree to tree as they wend their way to warmer climes.
ANIMALS
blackchronicle.com

Social Media Asks Mo’Nique to Wear A Bonnet Instead of Her Newest Look

Mo’Nique‘s followers are actually begging for her to put on a bonnet after she debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram. The Oscar award-winning actress and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the bumped-up ponytail she sported while hosting the Fall Back Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets ‘Immediately Passed’ on by Big Network for Potential Brian Laundrie Manhunt Show

Since the very beginning of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s insertion into the hunt for Brian Laundrie, strong opinions gripped the news. Shortly thereafter, Dog also announced his plans to return to the world of television. This didn’t really help his cause much, drawing in even more backlash from the public. Although he repeatedly addresses all the criticisms and asks fans not to give them any weight, that fanbase might be dwindling.
TV SERIES
fox40jackson.com

Shark bites alligator in shocking video

A tourist in South Carolina filmed an encounter between two of predators that serves as a good reminder of why it’s a good idea to stay out of shark or gator-infested waters. Shark bites gator (Cory Conlon via Storyful) Cory Conlon was visiting Hilton Head Island when he spotted a...
ANIMALS
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb panics after accidentally showing what’s on his second monitor

Twitch streamer Erobb221 is no stranger to absurd moments, but this hilarious mistake may have been something he’d wish to keep private. Setting up the perfect stream set-up is an arduous task and can often lead to unexpected problems. While streamer Erobb221 is used to intense situations in the gunfights of CS:GO, even that can’t prepare someone for embarrassing personal blunders.
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
papermag.com

'Karen' Halloween Costume Criticized for 'Profiting' Off Racism

A new Halloween costume is going viral and not for a good reason. This past weekend, a Twitter user called @thecroakerqueen posted a photo of a "Karen" costume — blonde wig, sunglasses and all — currently being sold at Spirit stores across the nation. And though this isn't the first meme-inspired offering to hit the market, it's already become a topic of discussion on social media, with many commenters criticizing the costume for making a stupid joke out of an ongoing issue that can potentially lead to police violence against Black bodies.
SOCIETY
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Week

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, remove coat in 'disturbed' interview

With Jimmy Fallon, you're never quite sure when it's a publicly stunt, but he did look uncomfortable on Thursday's Tonight Show when Madonna crawled up on his desk. Leading up to that moment, Madonna had been talking about the writer James Baldwin. "He was a great source of inspiration for the show, and one of the things I quote over and over again in the show is that artists are here to disturb the peace," she said. "And so I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people's peace while they watch the show. But I mean that in the best way."
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing WWE Star Teases New Character And Heel Turn

A change of pace? With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be hard for a wrestler to find a way to stand out. There are only so many ways to do so and a lot of them have been done to death already. Some of them are a little more interesting than others though and we might be seeing one of the classics being dusted off as a way to drum up some fresh interest.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy