CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Miners, financials help Australia shares snap two-day loss

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australia shares snapped a two-session loss to advance more than 1% on Thursday, with heavyweight miners and financials boosting the benchmark, as stock indices in the United States and Europe made a partial recovery from a heavy sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.1% at 7,274.30, as of 0047 GMT. However, the benchmark was on track to post its first quarterly loss since September 2020 quarter.

Investors sought to staunch the bleeding after world stock markets on Wednesday suffered their worst rout since January even as they were looking out for remarks from U.S. Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the ongoing debt ceiling debate.

Australia-listed finanicals rose 1.5%, led by shares of Zip Co, which were on track for their best session in more than a month after the buy-now-pay-later company entered an agreement with Microsoft for the U.S. market.

The “Big Four” banks gained between 1.8% and 1.6%

Miners were up 0.7%, posting partial rebounds from losses earlier this week with Piedmont Lithium rising 5.1% to lead gains in the index.

Shares of South32 scaled to their highest level in a week after the diversified miner said it will exercise the right to buy a 25% stake in Mozambique-based Mozal Aluminium for $250 million.

Gold stocks bucked the trend to fall 0.7% as bullion prices eased with a firmer dollar making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies. West African and De Grey Mining were top gainers in the index, advancing 3.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.06% at 29,563.07 points while S&P 500 E-mini futures were up 0.4%

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 13,230.10 points with healthcare and real estate stocks leading gains in the bechmark index. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares edge lower on losses in financials

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday after hitting a record high in the previous session, hurt by weakness in financials and industrial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 0.09% lower at 9,533.64. * Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Development Finance were the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financials#Nikkei#S P#U S Reserve#Zip Co#Big Four#Piedmont Lithium#Mozal Aluminium#West African#De Grey Mining#13 230 10#Healthcare#Bechmark
Benzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Falling

Shares of social media companies, including Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) are trading lower in sympathy with Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), which dipped following a CBS interview with a former employee, who made criticisms of the company. A rise in yields has also weighed on the broader technology sector today. The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

Why Snap's Shares Fell 11.1% This Week

Shares of social media company Snap (NYSE:SNAP) dropped 11.1% in the first four days of trading this week as growth and tech stocks had a rough week. The company hasn't released any news that might account for the large drop in shares, so this was a market-driven phenomenon. So what.
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares snap seven-day winning run as financials drag

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, snapping seven straight sessions of gains, as financial and industrial companies weighed on the benchmark index. * The CSE All-Share index ended 0.28% higher at 9,459.94. For the week, it surged 5.62% to mark a second straight weekly gain.
STOCKS
mining-technology.com

Australia to establish $1.5bn critical minerals loan facility

Australia has announced plans to set up a $1.5bn (A$2bn) loan facility to help finance critical minerals projects in the country. The financing is expected to help secure vital resource supplies required to drive the new energy economy. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the fund would help bridge...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares snap winning run as tech, banking losses weigh

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, as private banks and technology stocks dropped, with default risks surrounding China Evergrande Group denting sentiment further. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.6% lower at 17,748.6, while the benchmark S&P...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares see best one-day gain since March as financials surge

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 3% higher on Monday, notching their biggest intraday gain since March, boosted by financial and industrial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index closed 3.69% higher at 9,269.65 points. * Commercial Leasing and Finance and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares post third weekly loss as Evergrande debt crisis weighs

* NZX 50 fell 0.35% (Updates to close) Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia shares ended lower on Friday to mark a third weekly decline as property developer Evergrande’s debt crisis continued to capture attention worldwide and spark concerns of a fallout in China’s financial system and other markets. The S&P/ASX...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy