Child tax credit: Will monthly payment go out if government shuts down?

The top Republican Senate leader on Wednesday proposed a truce to squabbling in Congress that risks pushing the United States into what the White House and industry leaders warn would be "catastrophic" debt default.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would allow Democrats to vote for temporarily lifting the debt ceiling, which is about to expire, triggering a government default, "into December."
This would give Democrats time to find a longer-term solution and will "protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis," McConnell said.
McConnell's decision to create a little breathing room came right after President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a string of heavyweight CEOs lined up at a White House roundtable to warn of "catastrophic" fallout.
