Child tax credit: Will monthly payment go out if government shuts down?

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next round of advance child tax credit payments tens of millions of American families are set to go out in two weeks. And while it appears the threat of a partial government shutdown -- which was averted Thursday -- might not have affected those payments, another looming crisis might.

Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
AFP

Republican leader offers temporary fix to US debt crisis

The top Republican Senate leader on Wednesday proposed a truce to squabbling in Congress that risks pushing the United States into what the White House and industry leaders warn would be "catastrophic" debt default. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would allow Democrats to vote for temporarily lifting the debt ceiling, which is about to expire, triggering a government default, "into December." This would give Democrats time to find a longer-term solution and will "protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis," McConnell said. McConnell's decision to create a little breathing room came right after President Joe Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a string of heavyweight CEOs lined up at a White House roundtable to warn of "catastrophic" fallout.
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
Washington Examiner

House tax bill would hit the middle class hard

A new congressional report shows that the tax increase bill approved by the House Ways and Means Committee would increase taxes on millions of taxpayers making less than $400,000. That would violate a pledge President Joe Biden has made repeatedly. The House tax bill would raise taxes by $2.1 trillion,...
everythinglubbock.com

Stimulus checks: Here’s who still wants another federal direct payment

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While there’s no reason to believe a fourth federal stimulus check will hit your bank account in the near future, that doesn’t mean there aren’t people, including lawmakers, pushing for another direct payment. Some economists are pointing to the fact many Americans are still struggling. Recent jobless...
Key deadline for receiving child tax credit comes Monday

A deadline is coming up for parents who are receiving the new advance monthly child tax credit. It affects them in a couple of different ways. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child. It was part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March and the first payments went out in July and August.
CNET

IRS Update Portal: How to unenroll from the child tax credit by Oct. 4 and more

So far, three advance child tax credit payments have gone out to millions of families, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 15. However, each payment has come with its own set of problems, and waiting for live assistance from the IRS to get answers isn't easy. If you're experiencing an issue with your checks, you might want to opt out of the remaining monthly payments using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. But you'll have to act fast: The deadline is Monday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. PT.
