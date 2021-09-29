Previously on…”Survivor” recap: S41 E2 – “The butterfly effect”

Alex Garland’s sophomore directorial feature, Annihilation, explores the ideas of corruption, destruction, and rebirth. Throughout the film, The Shimmer, also referred to as “Area X,” represents a cancerous destruction, and, by transitive property, those who are willfully drawn to it are, by nature, self-destructive. It spreads like a malignant tumor (as explained by Dr. Ventress, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh). And like a deep-rooted cancer, there is no cure, no curbing the ever-expanding border of the genetic- and ecological-altering alien bio-dome, if you will. Cancer is the obvious connection – Lena presents the allegory to her students in the beginning of the film, foreshadowing her and the larger world’s transformation. She even refers to the mutations within The Shimmer as malignant, like tumor. However, there are other metaphysical layers to prism-like – as Josie (Tessa Thompson) refers to it – dome. Its unflinching, indiscriminate destruction and mutation of the DNA of life around it is an allegory for Western society’s apathetic, apocalyptic implosion and destructive foreign policy.
