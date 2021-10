Josette DeGour, Alex Senior and Julia Faiola each had a goal as Bishop Eustace defeated Shawnee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, 3-1 on Wednesday in Medford. Kayla Gray had the goal for Shawnee, which was even with Bishop Eustace at 1-1 after the first quarter. Bishop Eustace scored twice in the second quarter and held the lead the rest of the way.