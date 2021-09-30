CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsolved murders leave Pittsburgh families heartbroken despite reward money being offered

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Two recent high profile murders have taken the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn son, along with a Pittsburgh high school student.

Despite known witnesses and lofty rewards, the cases haven’t moved forward, leaving families heartbroken and mourning.

“As a community, we have to step forward to protect ourselves. If people don’t come forward, this will never end,” said former Penn State and NFL player Brandon Short.

Short’s pregnant daughter, Karli, was gunned down and left to die on 25th Street in McKeesport. He told Channel 11 that some days, he doesn’t even believe what happened.

“She was excited to be a mother. She was five months pregnant. And she was taken away from us,” Short said.

The family is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of someone in the case. Short said he’s pledged to keep the tipster anonymous.

“I understand. I’m from McKeesport. I understand the culture of people not wanting to come forward, But this is a civilian, a good citizen,” he said.

“We’re going to continue to see young people dying on the street until we start holding hands and working together,” said Rashad Byrdsong.

Byrdsong’s grandson, Jafar Brooks, was murdered last December. His grandson’s friend and classmate, Steve Eason, was shot and killed at a haunted hayride several weeks ago.

Despite the Eason family offering a “generous reward,” there have been no arrests in the case. Allegheny County Police are urging any witnesses to please call them.

“We can’t say people aren’t coming forward. We know about retaliation. People living in the community. There’s no type of security,” Byrdsong said.

He said he’s committed to ending the violence through investing in early childhood education and community resources.

He’s also pushing for police funding to go to investigations and crime labs.

In the meantime, both families continue to grieve and search for answers.

“I know somebody out there is listening and they’re struggling with what to do and they’re confused. We’ll do everything in our power to protect you,” Short said.

Comments / 7

NoColon- ButI'mStillRollin
5d ago

this is incredibly 😔 sad. I hope the family finds some peace. May she forever be remembered and hopefully someone comes forward to help the police get whoever did this.🙏 RIP

Jan Davis
6d ago

prayers for their family and friends. I pray witnesses come forward to help catch those who did this

Mother of 3 dies in Pittsburgh shooting, family says

PITTSBURGH — Family members have identified the woman who was killed in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood as Kia Reynolds. Reynolds’ sisters tell Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca, she was a mother of three girls, and the “glue” that kept their family together. A GoFundMe has been set up for Kia’s daughters. No...
Money stolen during church break-in in McKees Rocks

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Someone broke into a church in McKees Rocks and stole money, police said. It happened at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. The church’s door was busted, leaving glass shattered Wednesday morning. It’s not clear how much money was taken. People who live in the...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of...
German police raid ring suspected of laundering $162 million

BERLIN — (AP) — Police carried out large-scale raids in 25 German cities Wednesday, after a chance discovery last year put investigators on the trail of a money-laundering network alleged to have funneled millions in ill-gotten gains abroad. Officials said the raids, which began in the early hours, involved about...
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

