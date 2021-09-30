CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Economic Recovery Unfolds Slowly, says Jim Gaines

By Realty News Report
realtynewsreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Until COVID is under control, nothing is for sure. Texas A&M University’s colorful Real Estate Research Center’s chief research economist James P. Gaines says, “There isn’t an economist in the world who knows what the heck is going on in terms of forecasting the future.” He spoke at a seminar hosted by Community Development Strategies Tuesday, sharing that the increase in household spending, the fiscal stimulus, pent-up demand and savings has helped sustain some of the recovery. He sees the Delta variant impact and continuing uncertainty with the major supply chain inventory as problematic. If the Delta variant hadn’t hit, we’d probably already be recovered.”

realtynewsreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

UCLA forecast: COVID uncertainty clouds economic recovery

Lingering uncertainties about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the pace of California’s economic recovery equally uncertain, although the state is still expected to outpace the nation as a whole, according to a recently released UCLA economic forecast. “Although California began a significant recovery later than some other states...
LOS ANGELES, CA
talkbusiness.net

Economic recovery leads to supply chain issues

A compressed economic recovery, following a two-month recession at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, has resulted in supply chain issues, and the stretched supply chains are contributing to inflation, an economist said. In a recent webinar, Jim Meil, principal, industry analysis for ACT Research, said forecasting...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Tech jobs fueling economic recovery in Europe

Erik Engblom has lived in Eskilstuna, Sweden, his entire 28 years, not counting time spent in Karlskrona getting a master’s degree in industrial engineering. After graduating, he moved back home to take a job as a technical consultant at Alten, a consulting business. He was happy. Then in March 2020,...
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

Strong exports to speed up China's economic recovery report

The Chinese economy is expected to maintain its recovery over the rest of 2021 thanks to the country's strong exports, according to research by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). ADB reiterated its April projections for the nation's economic growth, predicting that China's GDP will rise 8.1% this year and 5.5%...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

Economic recovery losing momentum: NABE survey

A group of business economists' confidence in the U.S. economy is waning, a decline driven by the possibility of a new, vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant. A survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics shows that its members expect the economy to grow 5.6% this year – down sharply from their previous estimate of 6.5%. The respondents projected the economy will grow by 3.5% in 2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Recovery Rally Gains Momentum

US stocks rebound accelerated in the overnight session as investors ignored the crisis presented by Evergrande. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Beijing has asked local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of the second-biggest real estate company in the country. The government has asked local governments and other state-owned entities to step up and handle the crisis in an orderly fashion. The stocks rallied after Salesforce boosted its full-year guidance. It expects to make between $26.25 billion and $26.35 billion this year. Also, they rose as investors reflected on the hawkish Federal Reserve decision.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

FedEx labor crunch gut punch to economic recovery

FedEx's labor shortage is having dire consequence's along the company's supply chain. A shortage of truck drivers, package handlers and other workers are resulting in longer delivery times and higher costs for American companies who are then raising prices on U.S. consumers. Constrained labor markets are causing "widespread inefficiencies in...
BUSINESS
Vox

The sad, predictable limits of America’s “economic recovery”

Part of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Cassie Norris is stuck in what can feel like an inescapable poverty trap. Her family hasn’t been able to afford child care, so she watches the kids — ages 1, 2, 5, and 9 — during the day while her husband goes to work for a little more than minimum wage as a small-engine salesman and technician at a local shop. She’s depressed and desperate to start working again, but it would cost hundreds of dollars to send their youngest children to day care while she looks for a job. Mississippi, where she lives, has child care assistance programs, but Norris says she would have to already be working to qualify. You can see the conundrum: Given their finances, she can’t buy herself that time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Realty News Report#Covid#Texas A M University#Tamu
Axios

Federal Reserve scales back expectations for economic recovery as Delta variant weighs

The Fed downgraded near-term expectations for the economy and the labor market, alongside hotter-than-expected inflation, in new estimates out on Wednesday. Why it matters: It's the first time those closely-watched estimates reflect impact from the delta variant that's already rattled the labor market. Still, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said enough progress has been made to begin to pull back emergency-era measures that have supported the economy.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Global economic recovery continues but remains uneven: OECD

Paris [France], September 22 (ANI): The global economy is growing far more strongly than anticipated a year ago but the recovery remains uneven, exposing both advanced and emerging markets to a range of risks, according to the OECD's latest Interim Economic Outlook. The OECD says extraordinary support from governments and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Mastercard Rolls out Strive Initiative to Accelerate Economic Recovery

With a goal of supporting more than 5 million micro and small businesses worldwide struggling to transition to digital, Mastercard — through the Center for Inclusive Growth — on Wednesday (Sept. 22) announced the debut of Strive, a worldwide effort focused on bolstering small businesses and aiding their recovery and growth. The effort will be funded with an initial benevolent contribution of $25 million from the Mastercard Impact Fund, according to the press release.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
dailynewsen.com

Economic recovery will leave 75,000 autonomous behind

Economic recovery will be unable to add about 75,000 autonomous self-employees who are not optimistic about their short-term future and prevent their activity definitively. It is the balance sheet of the autonomous workers (ATA) of the climate of trust of this group that integrate more than three million professionals in Spain.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

From the editor: Childcare shortfall undermining economic recovery

Nobody seems to have a definitive answer as to why the job market continues to be roiled by unfilled openings and unemployed but reluctant workers. Much of the focus has, rightfully, been on pay, as that remains the primary motivator for most when looking for a job. For many in...
BUSINESS
Brookings Institution

The risks of an uneven economic recovery in an unequal world

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world’s most vulnerable populations through lost lives, health, jobs, incomes, assets, and education. The World Bank’s High-Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPS) help identify the main fault lines along which the pandemic’s unequal impacts are emerging in developing countries (country-level indicators produced with this data are shown in an interactive dashboard). The pandemic intensified inequalities between higher-income and lower-income countries, men and women, and workers from different socioeconomic groups. While the initial impacts of the pandemic reinforced preexisting inequalities, the world must now turn its attention to the risks of an uneven economic recovery and the long-term threat it poses to social mobility and inequality.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy