Economic Recovery Unfolds Slowly, says Jim Gaines
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Until COVID is under control, nothing is for sure. Texas A&M University’s colorful Real Estate Research Center’s chief research economist James P. Gaines says, “There isn’t an economist in the world who knows what the heck is going on in terms of forecasting the future.” He spoke at a seminar hosted by Community Development Strategies Tuesday, sharing that the increase in household spending, the fiscal stimulus, pent-up demand and savings has helped sustain some of the recovery. He sees the Delta variant impact and continuing uncertainty with the major supply chain inventory as problematic. If the Delta variant hadn’t hit, we’d probably already be recovered.”realtynewsreport.com
