Syracuse Mets drop series opener to Bisons, 7-3 (photos from Bark in the Park)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets lost the series opener to the Buffalo Bisons, 7-3, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium in a game that featured five home runs. One of those homers came off Syracuse third baseman Mark Vientos’s bat in the first inning, making it three home runs in his first nine Triple-A games. With the loss, the Mets move to 3-3 in the Triple-A Final Stretch while the Bisons improve to 5-1.www.syracuse.com
