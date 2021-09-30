CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Syracuse Mets drop series opener to Bisons, 7-3 (photos from Bark in the Park)

By Syracuse Mets
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets lost the series opener to the Buffalo Bisons, 7-3, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium in a game that featured five home runs. One of those homers came off Syracuse third baseman Mark Vientos's bat in the first inning, making it three home runs in his first nine Triple-A games. With the loss, the Mets move to 3-3 in the Triple-A Final Stretch while the Bisons improve to 5-1.

Syracuse.com

Bisons pull away from Mets for 12-1 Buffalo win

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets dropped their third straight game against the Buffalo Bisons, falling 12-1 on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win, Buffalo improves to 7-1 in The Triple-A Final Strech while Syracuse falls to 3-5. Buffalo (78-47) struck first in the top of the first inning. Mallex Smith worked a leadoff walk, and then Otto Lopez flied out. After Kevin Smith struck out, Gregory Polanco hit a one-out single to move Smith to third base. Tyler White then hit a one-run single, scoring Smith to give the Bisons an early 1-0 lead.
MLB
