Hunger Action Month may be over, but guess what’s on the horizon: Thanksgiving Food Drives! To kick things off, the staff at ACTS is now accepting food and gift card donations for their Operation Give Thanks through Nov. 19. You’ll feel great as you help provide a Happy Thanksgiving to those in need in our community! Please visit actspwc.org/about-us/news-events/operation-give-thanks-1 to learn more. Volunteers will be needed! Please call Shirley at 703.441.8606 ext. 288 or email SCouteau@actspwc.org for more information.

5 DAYS AGO