Prince William County, VA

Minority-Owned Small Businesses in National Capital Region Eligible for $10,000 Grants Through Fiserv Back2Business Program

 7 days ago
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is offering support to minority-owned small businesses in the National Capital Region, many of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort is part of the Fiserv Back2Business program, a $50 million initiative...

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
