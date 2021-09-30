Fall May Bring More Grocery Shortages. Here's What to Expect
When Americans go food shopping, they've gotten accustomed to the fact that in a post-COVID-19 world, there will often be shortages of some of their favorite products. Costco recently reinstating purchase limits on water, toilet paper and other products. Some kids have missed their Lunchables as parents have had a hard time finding them on shelves. Even wine and liquor have been more difficult to keep stocked.www.nbcdfw.com
Comments / 0