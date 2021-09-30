CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Barr told Trump that suburban voters 'think you are a f---ing a--hole': Woodward

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZwB8_0cCLLneK00

Then-Attorney General William Barr reportedly told then-President Trump that suburban voters “think you are a f---ing asshole” and urged the president to change his image in order to win reelection, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward said in an interview on Wednesday, detailing an episode from his new book, “Peril.”

“He wanted Trump to win in 2020, last year, but he gave him some very candid advice. And Barr said in an extraordinary meeting with Trump last year — President Trump — Barr said, ‘I travel around the country as much as any Cabinet officer, and you have support there. I talked to your supporters. But Mr. President, let me tell you: They think you are a f---ing asshole,’” Woodward told PBS.

Woodward noted that Barr gave the president political advice, saying he had to change his image if he wanted to be reelected, though he noted that Trump did not ultimately take his advice.

Barr reportedly gave the advice to the president in April 2020 in an effort to help Trump win over independent and Republican voters who did not embrace his personality but appreciated his politics, in addition to suburban voters, according to the book, The Week reported.

Instead, Trump argued that his supporters wanted the president to “fight” for their cause and declined to take Barr’s advice, The Week noted.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Trump for comment.

The book, written by Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Robert Costa, made headlines earlier this month for reporting on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley telling his Chinese counterpart that he would warn the country if the United States was planning on launching an attack against China.

Speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Milley defended his call with China, saying, “I am certain that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese and it is my directed responsibility — and it was my directed responsibility by the secretary to convey that intent to the Chinese.”

“My job at that time was to deescalate. My message, again, was consistent: stay calm, steady, and deescalate. We are not going to attack you,” he added.

Comments / 220

BlueGarnet
5d ago

Barr gave trump very sound advice but did trump listen? Nooooo, he had to do it his way. Once again trump proved to be his own worst enemy and continued to alienate everyone he could. No wonder he lost. He drove people to the polls to vote against him.

Reply(26)
46
Robert Taylor
6d ago

wow 85% and still lose. if that's the way you feel you can't blame his lost on Democrats you would have to blame big people in high places and some of those people are Republican

Reply(5)
43
RADIO SPOT ●
5d ago

Tr*mp Quote: "Hey,Suburban Housewives I Saved Your Homes. Come On Ladies Why Don't You Like Me?"

Reply(1)
29
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Rep. Raskin: Trump’s legal wrangling is testing lawmaker’s ability to “get to the truth” on Capitol Riot

The House Select Committee on January 6 is turning up the heat on subpoenaed witnesses. Committee member and 2021 Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Ali Velshi to discuss next steps in the investigation. He says there will be criminal referrals if they find evidence of criminality by those they’d like to question, making the consequences for defying a legally mandatory subpoena even greater.Oct. 2, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Washington Post#Cabinet#Amanpour#Amanpourcopbs#Republican#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Chinese#Senate
New York Post

Trump rages against Afghan pullout during bombshell Senate hearing

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that last month’s US withdrawal from Afghanistan was “developed by a child’s mind” as two of America’s top military officers and the secretary of defense confirmed that President Biden was advised to keep at least 2,500 forces in the country to prevent the Taliban from overrunning the Western-backed government.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The Hill

The Hill

350K+
Followers
40K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy