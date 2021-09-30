CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 03:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

