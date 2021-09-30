CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

By Billy Dukes
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...

tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

What was Tommy Kirk's net worth? Veteran Disney actor dies aged 79

The sad news has just been announced that American actor Tommy Kirk has passed away at the age of 79. The Hollywood star is best known for his role in Disney’s Old Yeller and many iconic films in the Fifties and Sixties. We take a closer look at his career and explore his net worth.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette Funicello
Person
Tommy Kirk
sacramentosun.com

Hollywood star Tommy Kirk passes away

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): Veteran star Tommy Kirk is no more. He was 79 when he breathed his last. According to Variety, Kirk, known for his stellar performances in 'Old Yeller' and 'Swiss Family Robinson', passed away on Tuesday. The news of Kirk's demise was shared by his friend...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
KATU.com

Former Mousketeer, "Awkward" Mom & Hallmark Star

Former Mousketeer, "Awkward" Mom and Hallmark Star, Nikki DeLoach chatted with Kara about her new Hallmark film project, "Taking the Reins". "Taking the Reins" premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 25. Click here for more information about the movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Movies#Swimming Pool#Filmfax#Swiss Family
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOT 107.9

Melvin Van Peebles, Legendary Filmmaker and Actor, Dies at 89

Just days before his classic film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song was slated for a special revival screening at the New York Film Festival, and less than a week before the Criterion Collection will release a box set of his “essential films,” legendary filmmaker and actor Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was 89 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Barry Ryan, Pop Legend, Dead at 72

British pop star Barry Ryan died on Tuesday, Sept. 28. His death was announced by his close friend, Yusuf/Cat Stevens on Instagram earlier this week. Ryan, who also performed with his twin brother Paul and was best known for the hit single "Eloise," was 72. Stevens shared a recent photo...
MUSIC
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Drew Barrymore Returns to Institution She Was Sent Aged 13

For the season two premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the eponymous host and Hollywood star revisited meaningful places in Los Angeles where she lived and hung out as a younger girl. The final stop was a psychiatric facility that Barrymore’s mom took her to when the star was 13 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Michael Tylo Dead at 73

The daytime community has lost another legend: Soap hopper Michael Tylo has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was announced on Sept. 29 by the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where Tylo was a film professor. “Michael Tylo was a...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Bridgerton’ Stylist Reportedly Dies of COVID Three Weeks After Emmy Win

Last month, Bridgerton stylist Marc Pilcher picked up his first Emmy for best period hair-styling after decades in the business. Three weeks on, he reportedly lost his life to the coronavirus. The stars of Bridgerton have paid tribute to their award-winning colleague, with actress Nicola Coughlan writing on Twitter: “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.” She added: “Please also use this as a reminder that COVID is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.” According to his website, Pilcher started his style career in 1988 and spent 15 years working in theater before moving onto TV and movies. In recent years, he worked on Mary Queen of Scots and and Downton Abbey.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy