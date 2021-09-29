CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, ME

Lisbon’s new Moxie Hub offers local entrepreneurs space to grow their businesses

By Payal Gangishetti
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new business hub in Lisbon is catering to entrepreneurs and creatives looking to network and grow their businesses. Lisbon is a vibrant and emerging town with great potential for local entrepreneurs to grow their business, said Matt Wagner, vice president of revitalization programs at the National Main Street Center, a nonprofit that has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for nearly 40 years.

