Beal revealed Monday that he is not vaccinated and said that the decision is personal, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports. While this could create some headaches for the Wizards organization in terms of following the league's protocols for unvaccinated players, the good news is that Washington D.C. -- unlike New York City and San Francisco -- does not have a vaccine mandate, so Beal's status for home games will not be in jeopardy. The league would certainly prefer to have all of its players vaccinated -- especially big names like Beal -- but as of now, it is not a requirement. As such, Beal's status as an unvaccinated player doesn't really affect his fantasy value, though it's possible he could be at elevated risk of missing games due to COVID-19 protocols.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO