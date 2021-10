Who is Tom Holland’s celebrity crush, you ask? Well, in his words, it was “Zendaya…” (via PopBuzz). But wait, there’s more! Holland immediately reneged on the joke to reveal that his celebrity crush was actually Jennifer Aniston! The “Spider-Man” star really did throw people for a loop for a second in 2017 (well, before he and Zendaya started dating) when he made the off-kilter remark. In discussing his actual celebrity crush, Holland immediately let out a big sigh and said, “I loved her.” And honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone born in the 1990s who didn’t have a crush on the “Friends” favorite.

