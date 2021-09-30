CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande shares rise more than 5% in early trade

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande Group rose more than 5% on Thursday, even as some offshore bondholders said they had not received a due coupon payment by the close of Asia business the previous day.

Evergrande missed a bond interest payment last week and had another coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose in early trade to as much as HK$3.23. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

