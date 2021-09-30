CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ridley Scott Reveals News That GLADIATOR Sequel Is Being Penned

By Thomas Duffy
film-book.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidley Scott Unveils Gladiator Sequel in the Works. Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott has given us an update on the Gladiator sequel revealing that one is about to be written. When Russell Crowe starred in the 2000 Academy Award winner Gladiator, he won the Best Actor Oscar besting even Tom Hanks who was up that year for Cast Away. Joaquin Phoenix earned a nod for his terrific supporting role in the Crowe film. The picture grossed $187 domestically and earned a coveted “A” CinemaScore grade. Now, It is only appropriate that a sequel is on the horizon even if we had to wait 20 plus years for one that was worth making. Ridley Scott will begin concentrating on the sequel once he completes the upcoming Napoleon film titled Kitbag.

film-book.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Andrew Garfield Eyes Supporting Actor Submission for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In order to avoid splitting votes and allow for the possibility of netting two acting nominations this year, Searchlight Pictures will campaign Andrew Garfield’s performance as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for supporting actor consideration, based on an invite that was sent to BAFTA voters for an upcoming virtual screening of the film. Following the biopic’s bow at the Toronto International Film Festival and modest box office receipts, its Oscar prospects have been seemingly on the fringe, but the film, directed by Michael Showalter, could make a roaring comeback during the season. Garfield’s co-star Jessica Chastain, who...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie And Ridley Scott Producing Serial Killer Drama With Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has been churning out top-quality performances for two decades, but the two-time Academy Award-nominated actress is still just 36 years old. She’s built up an acclaimed body of work during that time, though, and has now signed on for what has the potential to be another meaty role.
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Go behind-the-scenes of The Last Duel with Ridley Scott in new featurette

Ahead of its theatrical release next month, 20th Century Studios has released a behind the scenes featurette for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel which sees the director giving some insight into the making of the historical drama; check it out below along with two new TV spots…. The historical epic...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Connie Nielsen
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Commodus
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Oliver Reed
Time Out Global

Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’ looks like haute couture’s answer to ‘The Godfather’

Money, power, sex, murder and fashion. Director Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci has a lot of cover in telling the tale of Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, whose whirlwind courtship amid the Italian fashion boom of the ‘70s led to a life of opulence and fame. It also, eventually, led to Maurizio Gucci being gunned down in cold blood and Reggiani being incarcerated in a prison cell.
MOVIES
Collider

Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell to Star in Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ for Netflix

Yet another one of Stephen King’s many iconic stories is being adapted for the big screen, and this time Netflix is getting in on the game once again. The streamer, who previously premiered 1922 and Gerald’s Game, has announced that Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell will star in their adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, adapted from a story from the author’s latest novella, If It Bleeds.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Ridley Scott Says GLADIATOR 2 Will Be "Ready To Go" After He Shoots His Napoleon Film

Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott (Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, The Martian) has a lot of irons in the fire, but that’s not stopping him from moving full steam ahead in doing all he can to bring a Gladiator 2 to theaters. The director has his film The Last Duel set to hit theaters in two weeks. Then just over a month later, his film House of Gucci will be released, then an untitled Alien prequel is in the works, as well as the Napoleon biopic Kitbag, starring Jodie Comer and Joaquin Phoenix. This isn’t even mentioning the insane amount of projects he is producing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Ridley Scott Reveals News#Gladiator Sequel#Academy Award#Cast Away#Thelma Louise#House
The Independent

Gladiator 2: Ridley Scott gives update on status of ‘legitimate’ follow-up to Russell Crowe film

Gladiator 2 is definitely happening – and Ridley Scott has given an update on its status.In 2018, it was announced that the filmmaker was planning to direct a follow-up to his 2000 historical epic.The story is expected to focus on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus, characters played by Connie Nielsen and Joaquin Phoenix in the original. This would mean the film, described by producers as a “legitimate” follow-up, is set 25 to 30 years later.“I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” Scott, 83, told Empire. “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready...
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘The Last Duel’ Poster Focuses on Ridley Scott’s Incredible Cast

20th Century Studios has revealed a new poster for Ridley Scott's medieval epic The Last Duel, which is less than three weeks away from coming exclusively to theaters on October 15. As you'd expect from a hard-hitting drama that might prove to be a tough sell to audiences still unconvinced about heading back to multiplexes in their droves, the main focus of the one-sheet is the star-powered central quartet.
MOVIES
Empire

Empire Issue Preview: Ghostbusters, Denis Villeneuve On Dune, Eternals, Ridley Scott, The Harder They Fall

Back in 1984, there came a key piece of advice: don’t cross the streams. But sometimes taking that risk is worth it – and that’s exactly the story behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With filmmaker Jason Reitman inheriting the horror-comedy series from his director dad Ivan Reitman, it’s a legacy sequel in more ways than one – and Empire’s new issue gets the full story on that passing of the proton pack in a major new joint interview with Reitmans Jr. and Sr.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

New clip and TV spots from Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel

20th Century Studios has debuted the first clip from The Last Duel which sees Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his wife Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) getting into an argument over the fate of their family should he lose the duel against his former friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver); watch it below along with three new TV spots for the historical drama…
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington poised to join an elite Oscar group with 9th acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would also be the first Black man to...
MOVIES
film-book.com

WONKA: Oscar Winner Olivia Colman Comes On Board Upcoming Reboot

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will be playing in the new upcoming Timothee Chalamet Willy Wonka reboot titled Wonka. When the Best Actress for 2018 was announced at the Academy Awards, a lot of people had their money on either Glenn Close or Lady Gaga to win so when Olivia Colman took the trophy, many people were in awe. It wasn’t that she didn’t deserve it. On the contrary, she was phenomenal in her film from that year, The Favourite. It was just an unexpected upset in a year which showcased many great films. Now, the elegant and wonderful actress will be starring in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka which should bring a new generation of movie-goers inside the tale of the legendary candy man who is being portrayed by Chalamet, one of the hottest young actors of his generation.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy