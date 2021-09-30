Ridley Scott Reveals News That GLADIATOR Sequel Is Being Penned

Ridley Scott Unveils Gladiator Sequel in the Works. Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott has given us an update on the Gladiator sequel revealing that one is about to be written. When Russell Crowe starred in the 2000 Academy Award winner Gladiator, he won the Best Actor Oscar besting even Tom Hanks who was up that year for Cast Away. Joaquin Phoenix earned a nod for his terrific supporting role in the Crowe film. The picture grossed $187 domestically and earned a coveted “A” CinemaScore grade. Now, It is only appropriate that a sequel is on the horizon even if we had to wait 20 plus years for one that was worth making. Ridley Scott will begin concentrating on the sequel once he completes the upcoming Napoleon film titled Kitbag.