'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Wants Nene Leakes to Return for Cameo, Report Says
Real Housewives of Atlanta producers reportedly want to see Nene Leakes return in the next season for a cameo, according to a report from LoveBScott. Though the business owner has had her own qualms with production in the past –– and has boisterously voiced her complaints –– the executives at Bravo are willing to cough up a hefty penny for her cameo if it means covering part of the aftermath of her husband Gregg Leakes' recent death.popculture.com
