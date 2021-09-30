CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Wants Nene Leakes to Return for Cameo, Report Says

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Housewives of Atlanta producers reportedly want to see Nene Leakes return in the next season for a cameo, according to a report from LoveBScott. Though the business owner has had her own qualms with production in the past –– and has boisterously voiced her complaints –– the executives at Bravo are willing to cough up a hefty penny for her cameo if it means covering part of the aftermath of her husband Gregg Leakes' recent death.

popculture.com

Comments / 5

Related
flickprime.com

Nene Leakes Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

WOW: Nene Leakes’ New Look Makes her Unrecognizable (pics and video)

Nene Leakes is dealing with the loss of her husband Gregg recently to colon cancer and she seems to be a positive mood. Describing life as her “New normal” the 53 year old former Housewives of Atlanta star looks completely different. The truth is if you have the money and you want to change your looks why not? Some people, who we will not name go WAY overboard but Nene looks good. See Pics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Gregg Leakes
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Akon
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leakes Shares Heartfelt Post About Gregg Leakes’ Passing

The Bravo world was shocked when NeNe Leakes recently revealed that her longtime husband Gregg Leakes had passed away after a rocky battle with cancer. Gregg has been a staple in the Bravoverse since NeNe’s first appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Gregg was the epitome of a kind, level-headed person who would root […] The post NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leakes Shares Heartfelt Post About Gregg Leakes’ Passing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Shares The Last Words Gregg Leakes, Said Before His Passing

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were saddened by the news that NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away on September 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. A few days prior, NeNe told a group of patrons at her lounge, Linnethia, that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.” The RHOA star was […] The post NeNe Leakes Shares The Last Words Gregg Leakes, Said Before His Passing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Introduces Us to the RHOA Trio of Friends "We've All Been Waiting For"

There have been many memorable pairs of pals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, but Kandi Burruss just introduced us to perhaps the most iconic trio yet. On September 21, Kandi took to Instagram to share a photo of what was surely an unforgettable girls' night out with none other than Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton. "Here’s the threesome we’ve all been waiting for!" Kandi captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio out at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Real Housewives#Lovebscott#Bravo#Og#Olympian
nickiswift.com

The Sweet Way Porsha Williams Supported NeNe Leakes In Her Time Of Need

When times are tough, sometimes you need a friend, and that was definitely true for NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. Porsha and her fiance Simon Goubadia cut their Bahamas vacation short to get to Gregg Leakes' celebration of life. She took to Instagram on September 8 and wrote, "We made it back in time to give love to @neneleakes and family! Gregg would be so proud, his home going 'Celebration of Life' was absolutely beautiful! Rest in Peace King."
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Here's What Kenya Moore Looks Like Without Makeup

Kenya Moore is known across reality TV as the "HTIC" —the "Head Twirler In Charge" — after her iconic confrontation with castmate Porsha Williams during Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Plus, her addictive phrase "I'm Gone with the Wind fabulous" became a staple in our everyday colloquialisms. It even impacted Beyoncé, who once said her Destiny's Child reunion at the Super Bowl Halftime was "fierce, honey. 'Gone with the Wind fabulous," per Bravo TV.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Responds After It’s Reported She’s Been Fired from RHOA

There have been a lot of rumors about RHOA casting. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when it was reported that Kenya Moore had been fired from the show. The rumor came about as fans have a lot of suspicions about the upcoming season. The previous season didn’t do that well. Ratings slipped drastically. And some viewers felt like Bolo Gate had been discussed ad nauseam. After the season concluded, Cynthia Bailey eventually confirmed that she didn’t receive a contract for season 14. Plus, Drew Sidora’s future on the show didn’t seem certain either.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Kenya Moore & Cynthia Bailey Fired From The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Reality star Kenya Moore is officially not coming back for next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to an executive at Bravo, the network has decided to go in another direction for next season. Well, Kenya Moore isn’t the only star that’s not returning, Cynthia Bailey has been...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her “New Life” After Gregg Leakes’ Passing

The Bravo universe and beyond was shocked when it was revealed the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes lost her longtime husband Gregg Leakes. Gregg had a rocky battle with colon cancer prior to his passing at age 66 a few weeks ago. Past and present RHOA stars put their differences with NeNe aside […] The post NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her “New Life” After Gregg Leakes’ Passing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Real Housewives Of Atlanta Is Losing Another Major Cast Member

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has seen its casting deck reshuffled frequently in the past few years. Kim Fields, star of Netflix’s recent production of The Upshaws, dropped out after a one-season stint in 2019, and she says she’s not coming back. Likewise, America's Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille left after two seasons as a main cast mate last year, and she was followed closely by longtime alum and fan favorite NeNe Leakes. Now another major cast member is leaving the show ahead of Season 14, but Cynthia Bailey has her reasons.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Erika Jayne's Real Enemy Is Not One of The Housewives, But THIS Person?

Erika Jayne is currently in the center of everything, especially in the drama in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Viewers of the hit reality show know how much backstabbing is going on, but it seems like it wasn't just Erika Jayne vs. the housewives during the show's reunion special.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Revealed The Cast Member She Wants Back On The Show, And I'm Here For It

Much like The Real Housewives of New York, the cast lineup for The Real Housewives of Atlanta is supposedly going to be shaken up quite a bit. Fans have been speculating, even amidst the last season airing, that alum Porsha Williams was going to be exiting after the Bolo the Stripper hookup allegations. Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, too, are thought to be leaving the franchise for good, with some new/old faces taking over. Ahead of filming for Season 13, though, Moore has addressed the rumors and decided which alum she might just like to see back on the show -- and I'm loving her pick!
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy