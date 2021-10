China Evergrande, the Chinese property developer, might have not been widely known to global investors a few weeks ago, but has quickly become a household name as its debt issues are having worldwide ripple effects. The group, which holds about $300 billion worth of debt, is on the verge of defaulting on an $83.5 million interest payment on U.S. dollar bonds. According to CNN, it is not yet known whether a payment will be made.

