Raleigh, NC

Medicare beneficiaries should compare plans during Open Enrollment

By COURIER STAFF
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

RALEIGH — Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the upcoming Open Enrollment Period. Medicare plans and prices change. It is important for Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of the Open Enrollment Period by contacting local Seniors’ Health...

Daily Journal

Medicare open enrollment time again

The leaves are starting to change and there is a nip in the air. We all know what that means; Open Enrollment for Medicare Prescription and Advantage plans is upon us. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 are the official dates and the new plans take effect on January 1, 2022.
HEALTH
KTVZ

Local help is available during Medicare open enrollment, state agency says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Every October, open enrollment begins for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. Medicare plans and coverage for prescription drugs change each year, so it is important for Oregonians who are enrolled in Medicare to evaluate their plan options and make changes during open enrollment.
SALEM, OR
WTKR

Information on Medicare Open Enrollment on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is almost here — the time (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7) when people can select or make changes to their Medicare coverage for the year ahead. Rick Dunlop, Health Plan CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement, joins us with some resources and advice for those looking to apply for Medicare this year.
HEALTH
Quad-Cities Times

Medicare Open Enrollment Is Coming, so Prepare to Make These 3 Moves

While many of us are eagerly awaiting the return of colored leaves and a full-fledged pumpkin spice takeover, seniors on Medicare may be eagerly awaiting the beginning of open enrollment. Each fall, Medicare participants are entitled to make changes to their coverage during open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. If you're on Medicare, here are a few key moves to make.
HEALTH
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicare benefit expansion: 13 stats on the state of current beneficiaries

A new Sept. 21 Kaiser Family Foundation report provides a backdrop for congressional conversations on expanding Medicare benefits to include dental, vision and hearing. 1. Medicare benefit expansion is a "top" or "important" priority for 90 percent of the public. 2. Nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries faced hearing issues (44...
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 Things to Know About Medicare Open Enrollment

Just as millions of seniors routinely rely on Social Security, so too is Medicare an extremely important program for older Americans. And with fall open enrollment right around the corner, it's important that seniors take advantage of this crucial seven-week period. Here are five things to know about Medicare open enrollment.
HEALTH
Hays Post

KRUG: Medicare open enrollment begins soon

Several years ago, I saw a need in this area for people trained to assist Medicare recipients who wanted to review their prescription drug plan during open enrollment. As trained SHICK (Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas) counselors, my husband John, and I can help Medicare recipients take a look at their Part D (Prescription Drug Plan) and hopefully find them a more affordable plan. We have several other SHICK counselors serving area residents through the RSVP office, so we hope to be able to keep up with the calls.
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Pre-2022 Annual Enrollment, a Look Back at 2021 Medicare Advantage Plan Features

"As Medicare Advantage takes on an even larger presence in the Medicare program … [it will] be important to monitor how well beneficiaries are being served in both," notes Kaiser Family Foundation. — Medicare Advantage (MA) marketing launched October 1 in advance of the 2022 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Prior to HealthLeaders' survey of 2022 plans publishing next week, we first look back at the 2021 MA season. Using Kaiser Family Foundation's (KFF) summary of the 2021 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Enrollment and Dashboard Files, we explore enrollment, premium, and other trends including the supplemental benefits that distinguish MA from traditional Medicare. This could be changing, however, ifdental, vision, and other supplemental benefits are added under the Democrat-proposed, $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan while MA would see even more growth if eligibility is lowered to age 60.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mike Causey
The Blade

Ohio agency to hold Medicare-enrollment webinars

A state agency has scheduled a series of free webinars to coincide with the 2022 open enrollment period for Medicare that starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program’s Medicare Checkup Day online events are intended “to educate participants about Medicare basics, coverage options, and financial assistance programs,” the Ohio Department of Insurance said in a statement.
OHIO STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Medicare Advantage, Drug Plans, And ACAA Health Insurance Opening 2022 Enrollment

(AETNA AND UNITEDHEALTHCARE RE-ENTER THE ACA INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET) It is that time of year and, once more, we find ourselves on the cusp of the “Annual Election Period” for Medicare Advantage and Part D Prescription Drug Plans. This is the period when any Medicare recipient may enroll or change their Advantage and/or drug plans for a January 1 effective date. The period runs from October 15th through December 7th.
HEALTH
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Senior Citizens League petitions for $1,400 payments

Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Child Tax Credit: Why Some Parents Are Getting $600 Checks This Month

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act back in March. In July, parents across the country started receiving advance payments on their child tax credit. Each month, parents received either $250 or $300 per child depending on the age of each kid. This month, some parents will receive double that amount. However, most will continue to see the same amount every month until the end of the year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

What’s the Best Medigap Plan?

Each year, seniors have important decisions to make regarding their Medicare coverage. Original Medicare provides a number of great benefits to enrollees, but this coverage does have some gaps. For instance, Part B will cover only 80% of your medical expenses, after you hit the deductible, with no out-of-pocket maximum. That means you could be on the hook for a significant bill if you become gravely ill. Part A will only pay for the first 60 days you spend in the hospital, again after a deductible is met, before you must start paying co-insurance.
Health
foxbangor.com

Governor’s vaccine mandate takes effect

STATEWIDE — The governor’s mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is now in effect but it won’t be enforced right away. The state has said it won’t start enforcing the rule until later in the month to give more time for workers to get their shots and to help health providers have time to fill potential staffing gaps.
HEALTH

