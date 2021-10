A successful loan application traditionally depends upon a borrower’s credit score or rating. Because of this rating, standard operating procedures of financial institutions such as banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, etc., usually entail a rigorous “credit check” on loan applicants. In doing so, loan lenders look into your past and present credit history to determine whether you are a good or bad debtor. In other words, at the end of a credit check, the loan lenders would have chosen your “credit score” or your creditworthiness and decide whether to accept or reject your loan application.

