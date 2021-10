According to a new report, the recent PS4 update, which Sony released last week, fixes one of the biggest issues with the PlayStation console. Earlier this year, it was discovered that your PS4 was rendered useless if your CMOS battery died and you had no Internet connection. Of course, unless PlayStation shuts down and takes PSN with it, this should never be an issue, but in certain hypothetical situations, it's a huge problem, and one that caused a lot of alarm in the PlayStation community earlier this year.

