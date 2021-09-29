CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shock Absorbers Market to climb upwards through innovation at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2031

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe automotive gas charged shock absorbers market is likely to continue its steady growth owing to the shifting driver preference for safety and enhanced driving comfort while driving on uneven roads or rough terrains. According to Persistence Market Research (PMR) report on automotive gas charged shock absorbers market, the global market for automotive gas charged shock absorbers is anticipated to witness bullish annual growth rate in forthcoming years. As per PMR report on automotive gas charged shock absorbers market, automotive gas charged shock absorbers market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,529.7 MN by the end of forecast period (2018-2027), while registering 5.3% CAGR. The automotive gas charged shock absorbers have been projected to gain ground as an essential component in automotive sector.

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Size in India: Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Report 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Electric Three-wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the India electric three-wheeler market grew at a CAGR of 20% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India electric three-wheeler market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.
Warehouse Management Systems Market Growing At A CAGR Of 13.1% Through 2020 - 2030

The adoption of voice technology is increasing in warehouse management systems to eliminate the need for paper-pen instructions and to reduce manual. Voice technology is an effective way to make warehouse management efficient and affordable. Integration of voice technology with warehouse management systems helps operators interact with these systems with the help of the Internet and a headset device. Operators can give commands to the system by using voice technology, and can get updates on tasks such as stock update, picking orders, and receiving products.
Opportunity Assessment of Procure To Pay P2P Solutions Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

The adoption of e-invoicing solutions helps enterprises significantly reduce costs associated with storage, processing, and paper-based invoicing. Procure to pay (P2P) solutions such as e-invoicing are majorly contributing to the overall market value. Rising adoption of SaaS-based P2P suites across organizations is further aiding the growth of the procure to pay solutions market.
COVID-19 Saliva-based Screening Market is likely to register double digit 2.4% CAGR during 2026 - 2031

The COVID-19 Saliva-based Screening Market is slated to reach US$ 1.7 Bn at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2026-2031. The present scenario is that of consumers driving as well as the accelerating pace of alteration in the healthcare vertical. This drives the digitally-enabled, seamlessly connected, and on-demand clinician-patient interactions. As such, patient-centric delivery transcending geographical barriers would be the epicenter going forward.
Disposable Cookwares Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with American Metalcraft, Novacart, Pactiv

Latest released the research study on Global Disposable Cookwares Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Disposable Cookwares Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Disposable Cookwares. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
In Memory Computing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global In Memory Computing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. In Memory Computing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the In Memory Computing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
United States Freestanding Emergency Department Market to Gain Momentum Due to Consumer-Driven Health Plans in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'United States Freestanding Emergency Department Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the United States freestanding emergency department market, assessing the market based on its segments like ownership, service, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
The Washing Cleaning Products Market To Move Along The Lines Of Staunch Advocacy Towards Innovation

Washing and cleaning products are the substances generally liquid, powder, sprays or granules which are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells and clutter on surfaces. Cleaning agents are normally in the form of acidic, alkaline or neutral depending on the use. The acidic washing agents are mostly used for cleaning deposits such as scaling.
Innovative Impertinence To Drive The Anticancer Drugs Market

The Anticancer Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 227,192.2 Million at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
The Battery Powered Bath Accessories Market To Steal Growth Being Into A Frenzy Of Innovation

Technology has revolutionized the fundamentals of living and smart home technology has permeated the lives of certain classes of people to a significant extent. With the concept of smart homes comes the evolution of smart bathrooms, complete with digitally powered bath accessories such as towel and soap dispensers and automatic faucets. High-end residential and commercial establishments are now introducing battery powered bath accessories to attract their target customer base. The entry of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smart bathrooms has created demand for intuitive battery powered bath accessories capable of providing increased performance efficiency and enhanced functionality.
Pet Insurance Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2029 & will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% between 2019-2029

Companies active in the pet insurance industry are focusing on collaborating with pet organizations and veterinarians, in a bid to spread increased word-of-mouth referrals. The pet insurance market is projected to grow at an very promising CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2029-2029). A significant increase in pet ownership rates, and the rising levels of disposable income among the middle class are crucial factors driving the sales of pet insurance. Market players are also pushing for awareness campaigns about pet diseases to leverage the willingness of pet owners to spend on pet care, which will continue to boost growth of pet insurance market, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI).
Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Competitive Outlook and Forecast 2021-26

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Laparoscopic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global laparoscopic devices market reached a value of US$ 11.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.
Lab Automation Market Worth USD 5.5 billion by 2025: Automated Workstation Segment Shows Impressive Growth

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global lab automation market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
Juice Machine Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | PHILIPS, BRAUN, Panasonic

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Juice Machine Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Juice Machine market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Juice Machine industry as it offers our...
FMI Expects Global Electroplating Market to grow at 4.3% CAGR through 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study predicts the electroplating market to exhibit 3.6% Y-o-Y growth in 2021. Electroplating has become a vital application in a number of industries such as electronics, automotive, and machinery parts & components, due to its indispensable characteristics of corrosion resistance. Rapid industrialization, coupled...
Exponentially Innovative Slingshot To Define The Container Shipping Market

Global shipping container sales are set to increase in valuation from around US$ 7.9 Bn currently to US$ 13.7 Bn by the end of 2031, which would equate to 2.1 Mn units, according to latest market insights by Persistence Market Research. Growing need to transport products via waterways, which is both, economically feasible and secure, is majorly driving demand for shipping containers market.
Auto Parts Cleaning Machine Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: Fact.MR Report

Machine used in cleaning newly manufactured and used automotive parts is known as auto parts cleaning machine. Grease, contaminated oil, dust and dirt accumulated on the surface of the parts as a result of numerous stages in the manufacturing process or road use needs to be removed. Manually performing these tasks is time-consuming and increases the labor cost. Hence, with the introduction of auto parts cleaning machine, the service providers and OEM manufacturers not only save time but also save an equivalent amount of money. The unfinished automotive parts also undergo cleaning operation in auto parts cleaning machine to remove the contaminants.
Integrated Workplace Management Software Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Oracle, Accruent

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Integrated Workplace Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Integrated Workplace Management Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Integrated Workplace Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
