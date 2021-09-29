The Shock Absorbers Market to climb upwards through innovation at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2031

Companies active in the pet insurance industry are focusing on collaborating with pet organizations and veterinarians, in a bid to spread increased word-of-mouth referrals. The pet insurance market is projected to grow at an very promising CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2029-2029). A significant increase in pet ownership rates, and the rising levels of disposable income among the middle class are crucial factors driving the sales of pet insurance. Market players are also pushing for awareness campaigns about pet diseases to leverage the willingness of pet owners to spend on pet care, which will continue to boost growth of pet insurance market, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI).

PETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO