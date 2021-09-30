CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Comment On Joe Buck

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even legendary NFL quarterbacks like Peyton Manning like to poke fun at the top announcers in the sport. Joe Buck is one of the best in the business at what he does. The prominent FOX announcer is having a busy fall, calling NFL games each week while preparing for the MLB postseason.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Peyton Manning reveals Arch Manning is going to … West Virginia?!

Peyton Manning knows exactly where his nephew Arch Manning will play his college football. When it comes to Arch Manning‘s college football recruitment, his uncle Peyton Manning knows precisely where his five-star nephew will be playing on future fall Saturdays. During Week 2’s Monday Night Football ManningCast, Mannings’ former Indianapolis...
NFL
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Peyton Manning
country1037fm.com

Peyton Manning Makes Crowd Rich In Indiana Casino

First off, if you love football and you want to watch it in a new and fun way, then YOU HAVE to watch the alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football each week on ESPN2. “The Manning Brothers,” Peyton and Eli not only provide their expert opinion and analysis of the action, but as the game goes on, it becomes more about the conversations they have with their guests/friends that drop by. One of the greatest sports stories I’ve ever heard is below. It comes from Peyton’s former teammate, punter Pat McAfee about a golf trip they took to a French Lick, Indiana resort and casino back in their playing days. Apparently, if you think Peyton was great at playing quarterback, you should see him at the roulette table.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ty Law reacts to Peyton Manning's cheating allegations

Ty Law was never one to back down from Peyton Manning as a player, nor is he allowing Manning's comments on the New England Patriots bugging the visitors' locker room at Gillette Stadium get to him now. In fact, the Hall of Fame cornerback said on The Greg Hill Show...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Has Blunt Message For Peyton Manning

One of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all-time doesn’t appear to be a big fan of Peyton and Eli Manning’s Monday Night Football telecast. Peyton and Eli Manning are doing a secondary broadcast for Monday Night Football this year. The former NFL quarterback brothers have a lot of fun with the broadcast, bringing on people like Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee, among others.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Mlb Postseason#American Football#Fox#Eagles
NECN

Top Moments From Tom Brady Vs. Peyton Manning in Foxboro

Top moments from Brady vs. Manning in Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning has gone down as one of the greatest individual rivalries of all time. When both legendary quarterbacks were in their prime, every matchup was appointment viewing. Brady, whose illustrious career continues...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Ty Law fires back at Peyton Manning for cheating jab on MNF

Tom Brady might not have the time to respond to Peyton Manning’s constant jabs in the Monday Night Football “booth” — and by “booth” we actually mean his man cave — but former New England Patriots stars sure do. Step right up, legendary cornerback Ty Law! What did you think...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Peyton Manning once feared Patriots ‘bugged’ his locker

Eli Manning defeated the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl while quarterbacking the New York Giants. So, he brought up the possibility the Patriots did some sketchy things to gain an advantage, particularly in the second matchup. “I remember, we played the Patriots in that second Super Bowl in Indianapolis,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Was Shocked By 1 Mike McCarthy Decision

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys dominated division-rival Philadelphia to take the lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys routed the Eagles by final score of 41-21. While it was a convincing win, Dallas could have won by even more if head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t make a very questionable decision.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Peyton Manning tells funny Matthew Stafford story

Peyton and Eli Manning have started doing their own color commentating during Monday Night Football on a secondary stream broadcasting on ESPN 2. During the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game, they had Matt Stafford on as a special guest. While going over the game Peyton Manning reminisced about a time he met a young Stafford at a quarterback camp.
NFL
Popculture

'SNL' Skewers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's FOX Broadcasts

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend, and the show featured a skit based on the Fox NFL broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. James Austin Johnson played the role of Buck while Owen Wilson, the host of the show, played Aikman. The skit featured Buck and Aikman promoting the new show Crazy House, which is common with a normal NFL broadcast since it's a great time to promote other shows on the network. However, the SNL version of Buck and Aikman continued to talk about Crazy House throughout the broadcast.
NFL
New York Post

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer goes viral for party photos, videos

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend. After the Jaguars suffered a 24-21 loss to the Bengals on Thursday — the team’s fourth straight loss to start the season — Meyer appeared to let loose with some friends in viral photos online. In...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
225K+
Followers
39K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy