Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Comment On Joe Buck

First off, if you love football and you want to watch it in a new and fun way, then YOU HAVE to watch the alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football each week on ESPN2. “The Manning Brothers,” Peyton and Eli not only provide their expert opinion and analysis of the action, but as the game goes on, it becomes more about the conversations they have with their guests/friends that drop by. One of the greatest sports stories I’ve ever heard is below. It comes from Peyton’s former teammate, punter Pat McAfee about a golf trip they took to a French Lick, Indiana resort and casino back in their playing days. Apparently, if you think Peyton was great at playing quarterback, you should see him at the roulette table.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO