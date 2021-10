It is a university’s responsibility to care for its students, but transfer students at NYU are often left with their financial needs unmet. NYU, which boasts a whopping $4.7 billion endowment as of August 2020, charges a colossal tuition of $56,500 a year, not including the cost of housing, transportation, insurance or food. It fails, however, to offer a majority of transfer students adequate institutional financial aid. This lack makes transferring to NYU inaccessible for many students unless they take on a crippling amount of debt and punishes students financially for not choosing NYU the first time around.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO