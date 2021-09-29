CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

4 Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch As Netflix Launches Mobile Games

By StockMarket.com
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the broader stock market appears to lack direction, entertainment stocks continue to show promise. We saw the entertainment industry evolve and flourish during the global pandemic. Many people who usually seek entertainment outdoors were forced to explore indoor options due to lockdown restrictions. Naturally, gaming and streaming companies saw a spike in users and this has motivated companies within the industry to step up their game. In fact, even the pioneers of entertainment streaming such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) are branching out their offerings. This week, Netflix announced that it is rolling out its mobile games in selected European markets.

finance.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Federation Entertainment Shareholder Serge Hayat Boards European Literary Streamer Rocambole (EXCLUSIVE)

French media entrepreneur Serge Hayat, a shareholder in Federation Entertainment and Echo Studio, has boarded Rocambole, a subscription-based European literary streaming platform boasting serialized original novels. The service, whose layout looks similar to Netflix, launched in June 2020 and already showcases more than 200 titles across different genres, written by a pool of more than 30 largely up-and-coming authors who are working in writers’ rooms. So far, Rocambole has 120,000 subscribers, and the number of users has been rising by 20% every month since March 2020, said Julien Simon, who comes from the publishing sector and co-founded Rocambole with François Delporte, Camille...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re almost a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
VIDEO GAMES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 4

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is the ideal place to start if you're trying to decide what to watch next. Kicking off the Top 10 list on Monday, Oct. 4 is still, remarkably, Squid Game, which remains at No. 1. At No. 2 today is the gripping new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller The Guilty, while the (very good) drama series Maid comes in at No. 3. I'll also issue a special mention to a little show about nothing -- it's called Seinfeld, has anyone heard of it? -- which ranks at No. 7 today after the whole series became available to watch on Netflix last week.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
AOL Moviefone

15 Top Action Movies on Netflix to Watch

Looking for a good action movie on Netflix? Here are the best action movies you can watch including some of the new Netflix originals. After she's irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Rebound: “Exhibitor Carnage Is in the Past,” Analyst Says

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s opening of $90.1 million leading the domestic box office to hit its biggest weekend since COVID-19 shut down cinemas and James Bond title No Time to Die hitting records in international markets, Wall Street analysts touted the outlook for exhibition industry on Monday. The strong Venom launch meant that, for the first time during the pandemic, domestic box office revenues came in less than 15 percent behind the comparable weekend in 2019. No surprise then that MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler used the title “A Global Surge, Upcoming Releases Point to A Potential Inflection Point” for...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hulu President to Exit “Immediately” in Latest Disney Reshuffle

Dear Team – I wanted to let you all know that Kelly Campbell has left the Company, effective immediately. I know you’ll join me in thanking her for her contributions to Hulu over the past four years and wishing her well. For an interim period, Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Leads Netflix, Disney+ in Japan’s Expanding Streaming Market, Study Shows

Amazon Prime Video has staked out a commanding lead in the valuable and fast-growing Japanese streaming video market, a new study from regional consultancy Media Partners Asia shows. The report found that Japan’s premium SVOD market had a total of 44 million subscribers as of the end of August. Amazon Prime Video accounted for 14.6 million subscribers, or 33 percent, while Netflix trailed with 6 million subs and Disney+, which launched only last year, had just 1.8 million. Media Partners Asia attributed Amazon Prime’s strong lead in the market to the company’s locally popular bundled e-commerce service, the service’s ease of use...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Mobile Games#Entertainment Industry#Nflx#European#Spotify Technology#Spotify Advertising#Walt Disney Co Lrb Nyse#Dis Rrb#Ea#Sony Group Corp#Viac
Variety

Disney Plus Latin America Acquires ‘Las Leyendas’ Films from Mexican Animation Powerhouse Ánima

Ánima, the leading Latin American animation production house, in association with Videocine, Televisa’s Mexico City-based distribution company, have struck a deal with The Walt Disney Company Latin America which will see the House of Mouse pick distribution rights on Ánima’s popular “Las Leyenda” (“The Legends”) series of films which will be made available on Disney Plus in Latin America. Feature titles in the series now headed to Disney Plus include “The Legend of Llorona,” “The Legend of the Mummies,” “The Legend of Chupacabras” and “The Legend of Charro Negro. “Las Leyendas” films follow young Leo San Juan, a pre-teen adventurer who can...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

RuPaul Inks Scripted TV Deal With Sony

RuPaul is diving head first into the scripted TV arena. The Drag Race mastermind has signed a first-look scripted TV deal with Sony Pictures TV and launched a production company, RuCo, tapping former State Street Pictures exec Jay Marcus to serve as head of film and TV. Under the new pact, RuCo will focus on queer, character-driven dramas, comedies and animated shows that feature RuPaul’s brand of positivity, empowerment, humor and music. “Not only I am thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward,”...
CELEBRITIES
WTAJ

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been forecast to […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

From Blockbuster Films to Obscure Shows and Docs, Here’s All the Marvel Content on Disney+

Covid has undeniably changed both the TV and theatrical release game for Marvel Studios, with dozens of titles featuring Earth’s mightiest heroes have been brought to streaming, and a massive catalogue of Marvel content landing exclusively on Disney+. From Saturday-morning cartoons, to the latest installments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ has quickly become the exclusive home to Marvel TV shows and movies that cater to fans both new and old. Studio chief Kevin Feige announced at the Disney Investors Day presentation last year, that 2021 would see massive releases on Disney+, especially with the studio taking the reins on producing new...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

'Squid Game' Drives Netflix Stock to All-Time High

Netflix’s popular survival K-drama Squid Game has catapulted the streaming platform’s stock to new highs, Forbes reported. The stock closed at $610.34 USD as of yesterday. Executives at the streaming service predicted that the Korean-language series will be Netflix’s most popular show ever, already ranking at #1 in several countries, including the United States, since it made its debut on September 17.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Real-World Victims of Netflix's Squid Game - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

From the Squid Game Netflix Tik Tok compilation videos to Squid Game breakdown and Squid Game ending explained videos, Netflix’s Squid Game has taken over the world and has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Trending across social media, Netflix’s Squid Game has seemingly had some real world implications for a couple of Korean citizens. The Squid Game has become so popular, there’s a Roblox Squid Game. It all started during a few scenes in the first and second episodes of Squid Game where players were ordered to call a specific phone number to confirm their participation in the competition. Speaking with SBS News, a woman by the name of Kim Gil Young spoke about the countless prank calls she was receiving based on it making an appearance in an episode of #SquidGame on #Netflix. Squid Game season 1 is a smash hit for Netflix, but the prank callers are taking it to the next level. A South Korean man was also bombarded with thousands of phone calls after his digits popped up in an episode of Squid Game. According to Insight Korea, Netflix and Siren Pictures are aware of these issues and are trying to contact the victims of this real-life Squid Game situation. This whole situation brings new meaning to Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light. In other Squid Game news, SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for all the increased network traffic they’ve been receiving, due to the recent surge of viewers coming from Squid Game. This has led to more maintenance work on the internet service provider’s end. And finally, Scarlett Johansson and Disney have finally settled on a deal regarding the Black Widow lawsuit. All this in today’s episode of #IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Game Informer Online

New World Launch Impressions And Netflix Getting Into Games | GI Show

We're back with another scorching episode of The Game Informer Show! This week, we're breaking down our launch impressions of Amazon's exciting new MMORPG New World and discussing what we think of Netflix purchasing Night School Studio, the developers behind Oxenfree and Afterparty. That's not all though, as our amazing crew of Dan Tack, Kimberley Wallace, and Jill Grodt are here to chat about Sable, NBA 2K22, and get a little wild during another fun round of community emails!
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Trailmix launches Love & Pies ‘snackable’ mobile game

Trailmix is launching its casual mobile game Love & Pies as a snack for gamers who want to sink their teeth into a good story. After testing its “merge” mechanics where you combine different resources into baked goods, the London-based studio is finally ready to launch the game globally, said founders Carolin Krenzer and Tristan Clark, in an interview with GamesBeat.
VIDEO GAMES
koalasplayground.com

Squid Game Generates Worldwide Media Coverage as it Tops Netflix, Currently on Track to Become Most Watched Netflix Series Ever to Surpass Bridgerton

This is the broadest media coverage I have ever seen for a Korean drama with what is happening with Squid Game, and formerly it was Crash Landing on You when it became a pan-Asia hit last year and got mainstream viewership as well on Netflix. The Netflix drama premiered on September 17th and in the two weeks since has topped various country, region, and most recently worldwide #1 ranking on the streaming platform. It’s also gotten write ups in every single major newspaper in the US from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Time and all big publications in between the two coasts as well as online magazines. Now Netflix insiders are saying it’s on track to become THE MOST WATCHED Netflix show of all time, currently the record holder is romance novel adaptation into a period show Bridgerton. Even if Squid Game does gain the crown, it may not hold it for long as Bridgerton season 2 is coming back, though without breakout smexy male lead Regé-Jean Page. It feels like the plagiarism/too similar concept and set up claims have died down and this drama is trending solely due to viewers loving the series and word of mouth. Congrats to the cast and crew as this drama is bringing worldwide recognition to many deserving talent.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy