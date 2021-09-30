1. Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam Starbucks Dupe

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today on Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip. It’s effortless to make and only takes 10 minutes. You will need 8 oz cream cheese, 15 oz canned pumpkin, 1/8 cup plain 0% Greek yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, two teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, two tablespoons sugar. Add cream cheese to a bowl and beat with a hand mixer until fluffy; add pumpkin, greek yogurt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, pure maple syrup, and sugar, and beat well to combine; chill the pumpkin dip in the fridge until cold. Serve with apples, graham crackers, wafers, pretzels, and more! And that’s it. For more Baking With Biskie, Visit our Homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/.
