Food & Drinks

1. Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam Starbucks Dupe

By Cassie Sheets
Post-Star
 6 days ago

It wouldn’t really be fall without a few pumpkin coffee drinks from Starbucks—but you can save a little money and use up any leftover pumpkin puree with this easy dupe from @join_jules. @join_jules Here’s an easy version of that Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam to ease into Fall 🍂 #EatFreshRefresh #fallaesthetic...

poststar.com

geekculture.co

Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns To Starbucks From 30 September

With Fall season here, it means one thing and one thing only – a pumpkin spice latte. Specifically, a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. Made up of Starbuck’s signature espresso roast, creamy milk, pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and dusted with pumpkin spice topping, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is making a comeback this season as a hot, iced or blended beverage from S$7.60.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 Lite FM

Starbucks Tests Vegan Whipped Cream at Two US Locations

Starbucks announced it is innovating one of its most popular and key ingredients: whipped cream. The international coffee chain will bring consumers a vegan whipped cream that’s made from lentils to two Seattle locations. The inventive dairy-free whipped cream will allow consumers at the two trial locations to top their signature non-dairy Starbucks drinks with a plant-based whipped cream for the first time in the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Do Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Products Really Contain Pumpkin?

One of the unmistakable hallmarks of the fall season is pumpkin spice. Unless you've been living under a rock the last few years, you've seen the dizzying array of pumpkin spice products: candles, coffee creamer, granola bars, and of course, the drinks. We have Starbucks to thank for the pumpkin spice latte, originally known as the "Fall Harvest Latte," according to Bustle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ethel Waters
i am baker

Pumpkin Spice Latte {Starbucks Copycat}

Pumpkin Spice Latte {Starbucks Copycat} is a shot of espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice. If this drink sounds good to you, be sure to try my Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcakes. Pumpkin Spice Latte {Starbucks Copycat}. Since 2003, the Pumpkin...
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Italian Cold Lemon Cream

In summer you can use many exotic fruits for preparing the most delicious desserts, and this cold lemon cream is one of the smoothest and simplest treat that you can prepare. Lemon is affordable fruit this time of the year and really refreshing – and lemons are typical for many Italian classic desserts. Easy, refreshing, and simple, here is the recipe:
RECIPES
howsweeteats.com

Pumpkin Dream Cupcakes with Espresso Cream Cheese Frosting.

These pumpkin dream cupcakes are fluffy, moist and perfectly spiced. Inspired by my pumpkin dream cake and topped with a delicious espresso cream cheese frosting. They’re actually a dream!. Fall is here! And I couldn’t be more excited!. What better way to celebrate the day than with a giant pumpkin...
RECIPES
#Coffee#Jules#Food Drink
piratesandprincesses.net

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Crème Brûlée at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has been bringing more and more treats to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth. The expansion of the “Tribute Stores” with their treat room has caused more than a few dollars to fly out of my pocket. This year, Universal Orlando has expanded these same treats into more places in the parks. My friend, Xavier Hamilton at Universal Food Blog, voices often how challenging it is to keep track of the seasonal treats. Yes, this is a first world blogger problem. However, I would like you to find the best treats during your time at Universal Orlando Resort. I do not believe the myth that vacation calories do not count so I want you to enjoy these sweet calories.
ORLANDO, FL
news9.com

Sweet Cream

(If using flavored “emulsions” add 1 teaspoon at a time till desired flavor is reached) Whisk together the ingredients in a large bowl. Add flavorings. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAL

Baking With Biskie: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Today on Baking with Biskie, Josh and Biskie make Pumpkin Cream Cheese Dip. It’s effortless to make and only takes 10 minutes. You will need 8 oz cream cheese, 15 oz canned pumpkin, 1/8 cup plain 0% Greek yogurt, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, two teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, two tablespoons sugar. Add cream cheese to a bowl and beat with a hand mixer until fluffy; add pumpkin, greek yogurt, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, pure maple syrup, and sugar, and beat well to combine; chill the pumpkin dip in the fridge until cold. Serve with apples, graham crackers, wafers, pretzels, and more! And that’s it. For more Baking With Biskie, Visit our Homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/.
RECIPES
aceweekly.com

How to Make Pumpkin (sp)Ice Cream by Tom Yates

Make no mistake about it, we are ice cream people. Big time ice cream people. One year, in lieu of exchanging anniversary gifts, we pooled our money and bought a mack daddy tabletop ice cream maker. At any given moment on any given day, we’ll have some form of ice cream tucked away in the freezer. I can practically make it in my sleep. Some folks might think that ice cream is a seasonal treat.
RECIPES
Well+Good

This Dietitian’s Low-Sugar, Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Is the Definition of Cozy

For all the lamenting we may do about the end of summer and all of its sun-kissed glory, there is a very clear (even if clichéd) silver lining to the departure of long, cloudless days. It comes in a cup, costs more than any reasonable cup of coffee probably should, and has spawned numerous adaptations. The fall favorite, friends, has once again found us: the pumpkin spice latte.
FOOD & DRINKS
brandeating.com

Cold Stone Brings Back Boo Batter Ice Cream for Halloween 2021

Cold Stone Creamery brings back Boo Batter ice cream in the lead up to Halloween 2021. The seasonal flavor can be found at Cold Stone locations nationwide throughout the month of October and is essentially a dark-colored version of the chain's regularly offered Cake Batter ice cream. Boo Batter is...
RESTAURANTS
pdjnews.com

Pumpkin bread with maple cream cheese filling

I remember every fall when my grandmother would make the most amazing bread. Pumpkin was one of her favorites and mine too. This recipe makes 3 loaves of pumpkin bread which allows you to share with your friends and family or just keep all to yourself!. Cook time: 50 Min.
RECIPES

