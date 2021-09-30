1. Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam Starbucks Dupe

Universal Orlando has been bringing more and more treats to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth. The expansion of the “Tribute Stores” with their treat room has caused more than a few dollars to fly out of my pocket. This year, Universal Orlando has expanded these same treats into more places in the parks. My friend, Xavier Hamilton at Universal Food Blog, voices often how challenging it is to keep track of the seasonal treats. Yes, this is a first world blogger problem. However, I would like you to find the best treats during your time at Universal Orlando Resort. I do not believe the myth that vacation calories do not count so I want you to enjoy these sweet calories.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO