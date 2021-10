C. Vivian Stringer didn’t mince words earlier this year when talking about her concerns coaching the Rutgers women’s basketball team during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This COVID situation is for real and we have to be very careful and treat it with great respect,’’ she told a small group of reporters after Rutgers had eight games canceled because of COVID-19 issues last season.

