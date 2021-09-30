CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Swim Camp releases music video for “A Different Kind of Sleep”

By Bethany Clancy
substreammagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter, Swim Camp, is gearing up to release their full-length “Fishing in a Small Boat” on October 29th. In preparation for this, there have been two singles released: “Melt,” which premiered on Brooklyn Vegan, and now “ A Different Kind of Sleep.”. The brains behind Swim Camp, Tom...

substreammagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
guitargirlmag.com

DEF JAM RECORDINGS RELEASES ‘NASTY GIRL’ SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO

October 1, 2021 – New York, NY – “QUEENS” – the new ABC series starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as four ’90s hip-hop legends, now in their 40s, who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame – gets off to an electrifying start with the release of its first single + video “Nasty Girl” available on all platforms today via Def Jam Recordings. “QUEENS” debuts Tuesday, October 19th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravewords.com

THE RASMUS Release "Venomous Moon" Single Feat. APOCALYPTICA; Music Video

The new single by The Rasmus, entitled "Venomous Moon", features none other than Apocalyptica. "A Finnish match made in heaven and nice collaboration between our management and label service departments," states Odyssey Music Network. Listen to "Venomous Moon" here, and watch a video for the song below:
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Rob Love Releases “Summertime” Music Video

Blue skies, boardwalks, and slushies are some of the words that come to mind when thinking of Rob Love’s new music video, Summertime. Directed and filmed by Timothy Gordon at Coney Island beach, Brooklyn NY, Rob shines brighter than the sun as he sings and dances this summer treat. A tune for the lovers of sunshine, warm weather, and romance, Summertime brings the vibe of elation, freedom, and of course, love. When most people think of summer they think of colorful clothes, amusement parks, and splashing waves. This music video delivers all that and more. Whats the more? It is the pure authentic expression Rob gives when he performs. Not only does his music contain honesty with soothing and sultry vocals, his heart is virtuous. Being an LGBTQ+ artist, Rob advocates for gay rights. He makes it a point to spread the message of equality and peace within his art and social media. And in this video he does it again by representing LGBTQ+ love in a positive and supportive way.
MUSIC
NME

The Rolling Stones release music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’, dedicated to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have dedicated the music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ to their late drummer, Charlie Watts. The song was recorded during the session for 1981’s ‘Tattoo You’ but not included on its official tracklist. The accompanying clip features actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune enjoying a night of debauchery in Paris: skipping out on a bar tab, dancing in clubs and sharing a passionate kiss.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Jazz#Swim Camp#Hope Records
sidestagemagazine.com

Madame Mayhem Releases New Single “I Am More” + Official Music Video

MADAME MAYHEM released her new single “I Am More” to all digital platforms! The single was co-written by Madame Mayhem and Keith Wallen (of Breaking Benjamin). “I Am More” is very much about self empowerment, standing up for yourself and telling the world not to underestimate you. It’s a song that really gives confidence. We are all stronger than we know” says Madame Mayhem.
BEAUTY & FASHION
metalinsider.net

Antiqva Release Music Video for “Anadem Gyre”

Chamber black metal band Antiqva has released its first music video. The clip is for ethereal second single “Anadem Gyre,” which was previously only released as a bonus track in 2020 for the vinyl edition of their debut single “Funeral Crown.”. “We’re pleased to reveal our debut music video, “Anadem...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Releases ME AND THAT MAN's Music Video For 'Angel Of Light' Feat. MYRKUR

ME AND THAT MAN, the dark folk/blues/Americana-influenced solo project of BEHEMOTH mastermind Adam "Nergal" Darski, will release its third full-length studio album, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2", on November 19 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the disc's second single, the soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light", featuring the compelling voice of Amalie Bruun (MYRKUR), sets another milestone within the scene and follows the millions of streams of Nergal's previous tracks.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

Death Valley Girls release “It's All Really Kind of Amazing” video

Death Valley Girls have released a video for their new song "It's All Really Kind of Amazing". The video was created by Bradley Hale. The song is available digitally via Suicide Squeeze Records. Death Valley Girls released Under the Spell of Joy in 2020. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Dream Theater release “Invisible Monster” music video

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have released a new music video for their fresh single titled “Invisible Monster” (stream below), which appears on the act’s recently announced new full-length album dubbed ‘A View from the Top of the World,’ which is scheduled for release on October 22, 2021 (pre-order). A...
MUSIC
cgmagonline.com

deadmau5 Releases ‘When The Summer Dies’ Official Music Video

Made Entirely With User-Created Worlds On Manticore’s Core, deadmau5 released in his first-ever collaboration of interactive fan-created music video. World-renowned electronic artist deadmau5 has released his highly anticipated new music video for the hit single “When The Summer Dies” with musician, singer, and songwriter, Lights. Collaborating with Manticore, deadmau5 asked fans to build themed dystopian worlds on Core, the premier platform for user-created interactive experiences. He then announced the selections of the top worlds to use as the backdrop for the anthemic new song during a live stream, and his editing team assembled the final video for “When The Summer Dies” which dropped today.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Nashville’s pop-sister duo GIRL907 releases Official Music Video for new single “Gotta Girlfriend”

Nashville pop sister duo GIRL907 is a brand new group made of sisters Rachele Lynae, known for her country career, and Heather Cole, who has her own solo pop career. Hailing from Kodiak, Alaska, the two sisters named the duo using the area code 907 where they grew up. Having worked together in the past, the two came together in 2020 to create a new sound with a “modern twist on a throwback vibe.”
NASHVILLE, TN
substreammagazine.com

Graystar Introduces Himself With “Hazy” Debut Single

Working through complex emotions with the catchy lyrics and beats that make you move, Graystar delivers a surprisingly fresh sound on “Hazy.”. Working through complex emotions with the catchy lyrics and beats that will make you move, Graystar delivers a fresh sound to alternative music fans with “Hazy.”. Please tell...
MUSIC
holycitysinner.com

Cry Baby Releases Music Video for 90s Pop Single “Must Be Something”

Charleston-based pop band Cry Baby have released a music video for their latest single, “Must Be Something.” . The track was taken from the band’s newest EP Everything I Didn’t Say, which is available to stream. “’Must Be Something’ embraces the sound and energy of Cry Baby,” the band said...
CHARLESTON, SC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE BONAMASSA Releases 'Time Clocks' Single And Music Video

Guitar legend Joe Bonamassa today reveals his stunningly sweeping new single, "Time Clocks". This is the third song taken from his upcoming studio album of the same name, due on October 29 via Provogue (Europe) and J&R Adventures (North America). Joe continues his soul-searching evolution on this beautifully poignant Bonamassa-Kevin...
MUSIC
bubbleblabber.com

Watch: Fleet Foxes Releases Animated Music Video For Track “Featherweight”

Seattle, Washington’s folk group Fleet Foxes released a new record over a year ago called Shore and it’s still going strong so the group has released a new stop-motion animated music video for the track “Featherweight”. The video is written and directed by lead singer Robin Pecknold’s older brother Sean, who has already directed nearly a half a dozen videos for the group thus far, and animated by Eileen Kohlhepp.
SEATTLE, WA
gratefulweb.com

Cellist Jeremiah Moon Releases Music Video For Latest Single "Kinds Of Light"

Seattle-based singer/songwriter/classically-trained cellist and illustrator Jeremiah Moon has released a companion music video for his latest single "Kinds Of Light," off his forthcoming debut EP 'Sputnik' to be released via Enci Records (The Joy Formidable, Beach Goons, Fences). After making its premiere yesterday, the clip is now streaming here. Stream...
SEATTLE, WA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY Releases Music Video For 'Dead World'

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy