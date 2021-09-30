🐈‍⬛ 🎃 October Daily Log & Weigh in Challenge 🎃🐈‍⬛

Context: female, 54 yo, 160 cm tall (5'3), 58 kg (127 lb). Zero exercise for 20+ years. I would like to start a weight lifting program, aiming for a sort of recomposition. I'm at a decent weight for my height, but I would like to improve my strength and look better. I've joined a gym at my work, it's cheap but there is no coaching (only a guy that explain more or less the right form for the exercises). So, I need guidance on how to start and, more important, to progress. I've read several post on the forum, suggesting New Rules of Lifting for Women, Starting strength, Strong curves, and similar programs. Which one (if any) could be good for me, given my age and my totally out-of-shape condition? Other suitable programs? I would like to build some strength (not necessarily muscle mass) to be able to lift weights in current life without pain and to be in better shape overall.

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO