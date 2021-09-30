CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

🐈‍⬛ 🎃 October Daily Log & Weigh in Challenge 🎃🐈‍⬛

By jm216 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 6 days ago

I’m Jill. I’m 5’8” tall and my first goal is to get under 200 pounds. At 51 it has become harder to drop the weight, but I am determined to get there. My ultimate and hopefully maintainable goal is 185 pounds…. So I’ve got about 26 more pounds to lose. I’ve lost 22.4 so far.

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Belly fat is linked to serious health issues - here is how to lose it

Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up. Fat deposits around the middle have previously been linked to serious health issues, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. In its extreme, obesity...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How to be successful

This is the forum of a calorie counting app/website, so I'm guessing that's what many people here do/did to lose weight 🙂 although some are able to maintain their losses without calorie counting and others not. In my case, yes, calorie counting has been very successful for me, the first...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

October 2021 - Daily/Weekly Accountability Check-In

Please join us in October for an accountability month! Most people utilize the thread for weigh-ins, you may weigh in daily or weekly; do what works for you. If your goals are to drink more water, gain muscle, reduce fat, increase strength or cardio, etc, feel free to join us and track those items as well.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Not understanding something

Hi folks so I am a little confused, last week in the morning i weighed in at s 5lbs I woke up in the middle of the night before at around 4 am and had a snack to help me get back to sleep, this weeks however I decided to have the same snack around 12:30 am so I could just sleep through the night woke up this morning and somehow I am 2lbs heavier than I was at last weeks weigh in. I havent gone over 2000 calories when eating this whole week and when factoring in daily exercise I was bellow that.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Calorie##Daily Log Weigh#Onederland#Sep
myfitnesspal.com

6 Months into my fitness journey... where do I go from here?

Please help me figure out where to go from here. Sorry for the long post!. On March 13, 2021, I decided to get healthy. I was a 48 y.o. married father of 6 y.o. twin girls with special needs. I am 5’9” and weighed 263.4. My Body Fat was 41%. Going up a flight of stairs winded me… I was in horrible condition and ate like crap. I have asthma (moderate) high blood pressure, and hyper-thyroidism (in remission); all treated with meds.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Overeating angst

Your calories don't 'reset', your body keeps the balance by storing excess calories or losing fat when you burn more calories than you eat. It does so constantly, all day long, depending on what's happening at that moment (digesting food, sleeping,...). When you say you ate 2800 extra calories this...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Back to basics

Tip: As you have time, chip away at reading the "Most Helpful Posts" section of each forum topic that interests you, starting with the ones in "Getting Started" and "General Health, Fitness and Diet". Direct links here:. These are posts written by MFP-ers, nominated by fellow MFP users to stick...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How Fast is Progress Lost

It's life. Happens to everyone. You're not going to lose anything enormous. Focus on family and getting better and get back to your routine when you can. Missing a few days doesn't really have an impact on your fitness. If you are at a relatively high level of fitness, it can take weeks of nothing to start to lose some fitness...even then, it comes back very quickly. *kitten* happens. I've been injured numerous times over the years which has held me out for a month or more and my reduction in fitness was minimal and returned very quickly. To really knock you back to square one takes months if you have a relatively high fitness level.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
myfitnesspal.com

Belly fat ...

Also I've lost 7kg and more toned but the belly won't budge hahaha. Hi. Just out of interest, do you track your macros, and consistently in a calorie deficit?. I am 5'5". I weigh 120 something pounds. I run about 25K a week and hike about the same every week. I lift weighs. I play sports. I paddleboard and kayak.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Difficulty staying in 1200cal budget

Take a less aggressive cut and eat more. You may lose a little slower, but do what is sustainable to you. Google your TDEE (total daily energy expenditure)....this is an estimate of your maintenance. You don't need to eat less than BMR, you need to eat less than TDEE. Unless you are petite and very sedentary or petite and elderly, you can likely eat more and still lose weight.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Body fat not coming down.

I’m 7 weeks into trying to lose 40lbs. I am eating heathily and doing Les Mills Body Pump 3 x week , walking every day and various spin classes a couple of times a week. I have lost around 13 lbs so far but my fat percentage is terrible. It started at 42.7 at 14st 5lbs and I’m now 13st 6 and 41.7% fat. The fat has barely come down. I expected it to have fallen quite a lot by now. I am using a Withings scale.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Pre-diabetic

Hi there. I am prediabetic...my doc told me yesterday. My A1C is 6.1 and my blood sugar average is 128 (over a three month period). Is anyone on a pre-diabetic diet? I have read I should only have 30 grams of carbs daily and 20 grams of sugar daily. Not much but I do need to lose 40 pounds in the next three months.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Losing the Covid “19”

It seems like there are as many responses to the pandemic as there are people, but stress surely was a quite common element. Have you decided on a plan or approach for eating better and losing weight, or are you hoping to get more information here about some aspects? I'm assuming you plan to calorie count, since that's MFP's specialty . . . though that's not the only thing the app and Community are useful for, of course.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Disgusted with myself

You can do this! My only caution is not to focus on 15 pounds in a month. If you stop gaining and lose 5, 10, or 12 you’ve still won. Slow but steady. Some disappointments but mostly success. Log, log, log. Balance your diet and aim for nutritious filling foods vs. empty calories.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

This Data Analyst Used Nutrition Insights From MyFitnessPal to Lose 143 Pounds

Welcome to MyFitnessPal’s Victory Stories series, where we share the accomplishments of real MyFitnessPal members! Whether they’ve lost more than 100 pounds, improved their health markers or ran their first mile (or all of the above), we love celebrating their hard work and dedication to achieve their biggest goals. Do...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Is "The new rules of lifting for women" appropriate for me?

Context: female, 54 yo, 160 cm tall (5'3), 58 kg (127 lb). Zero exercise for 20+ years. I would like to start a weight lifting program, aiming for a sort of recomposition. I'm at a decent weight for my height, but I would like to improve my strength and look better. I've joined a gym at my work, it's cheap but there is no coaching (only a guy that explain more or less the right form for the exercises). So, I need guidance on how to start and, more important, to progress. I've read several post on the forum, suggesting New Rules of Lifting for Women, Starting strength, Strong curves, and similar programs. Which one (if any) could be good for me, given my age and my totally out-of-shape condition? Other suitable programs? I would like to build some strength (not necessarily muscle mass) to be able to lift weights in current life without pain and to be in better shape overall.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Introduction

I am having to lose weight to improve my health and jotting down ideas this morning, I realised that my "happy space" exists only to me and not to any further. It has gradually shrunk over the last 8 years. I need to stretch my happy space that I can find that space to include weight lose and re-finding of my self-confidence (not the best term but it will do for now).
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

How did all of you lose weight

I've tried so much but I'm gaining weight and not able to lose it please suggest something. Intermittant fasting and loose calorie counting. Eating between 1200-1800 cals per day depending on activity level. 235lbs-185lbs so far. 35ish to go. I dont deprive myself of anything. I still enjoy dessert, starbucks,...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Just getting acquainted

There are folks here at every stage, from new to people part way to goal weight, to quite a few long-timers who're maintaining a healthy weight after losing. (I'm in that latter camp.) Participating in the Community discussions, reading others' posts, can make the process easier, for sure. Have you...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

How to overcome lack of energy?

What is "the littlest amount of exercise"? You don't have to blast off the couch and go hard right away, it is 100% valid and in fact recommended to ease into increasing your activity level. You could start by walking - it's an endurance sport, you do need to build up to longer walks, but a 5-10 minute walk today is 5-10 more active minutes than you had yesterday. Weight loss happens in the kitchen, so tighten up that diet to shift those lbs and the walking (and maybe someday hockey) will get easier.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy