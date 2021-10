LSU defensive end Ali Gaye spoke with the media on Tuesday to break down the defense's struggles against Auburn and look ahead to Kentucky. Here's what he said in his Q&A. On mood like after the loss to Auburn: "What happened happened. Lost a game, a tough one. We didn't get the win, but after every loss, you've got to move onto the next. You can't dwell on the past. You've got to get ready for the next one because every week is a new game so you've got to get ready and get back to practice and reset."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 56 MINUTES AGO