CHICAGO (CBS) — The lights were on at the CIBC Theatre downtown Monday night, but no one was allowed inside – yet. On Tuesday, the theatre at 18 W. Monroe St. – operated by Broadway in Chicago and formerly known as the Majestic Theatre and the Shubert Theatre – will be filled with an audience. The 25th anniversary farewell tour of “Rent” is playing. It will be the first Broadway show in Chicago in considerably more than 525,600 minutes – it has been more than 18 months. Everyone must wear a mask at all times during the show. All audience members must also show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO