Kohl's Recall: 31,000 Anti-Gravity Chairs Pulled Due To Fall Hazard

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKohl's is recalling about 31,000 anti-gravity chairs that may pose a fall hazard to users. Customers who have the product can get a refund or store credit. The recall affects "SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs" that can "break or collapse when weight is applied," the recall alert posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website noted. So far, the company has received 18 reports of the chair breaking or collapsing, including two that resulted in minor injuries.

