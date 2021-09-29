English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Hunter”

Overview: Danji (Josh Meredith) takes on Tohya (Daniel Fong) in a match of epic proportions with a stunning unexpected decision made after. Our Take: I figured Danji’s arrival signaled various events to come, including him coming to Team Blackout’s aid and beating Tohya. However, the one thing I did not count on was Danji completely massacring Tohya, both on the battlefield (card table?) as well as verbally too. The villainous turn of edgelord is one that is tried and true in the anime space, especially with that of Shonen and/or action oriented series. To have Danji come into the fight and put Tohya and his newfound attitude in check had me laughing my ass off and grinning ear to ear in pure satisfaction from calling out that stereotypical turn of antagonists. And if that wasn’t good enough, Tohya’s continuous losses piling up was just icing on the Devil’s Food cake that was his confidence and composure shattering. It also gave me what I had wanted from the gecko in terms of fights with their battle being not only the longest to date but hands down one of if not the most visually stunning. The only aspect that continues to stick out like a sore thumb is that of the cheesy puns that competitors often yell at each other during matches that is strongly reminiscent of a late 90’s/early 00’s 4Kids dub.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO