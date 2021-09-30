Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. As of June 14th, we are WAIT LISTED ONLY for Fall Hiking Week. Please contact the FHW Registrar by e-mail to be added to our WAIT LIST. DO NOT CONTACT THE TOWN AND COUNTRY INN AND RESORT. The Registrar will work down the list if and when cancellations occur. Please contact the Registrar with any questions. The 139th Annual Fall Hiking Week will be held again this year at the Town and Country Inn and Resort (www.townandcountryinn.com) in Gorham, New Hampshire from Friday, September 24th to Friday, October 1st. Join us for the weekend, a few days, or the full week. This trip typically draws a large group. In 2019 (last year FHW was NOT held due to COVID restrictions) 125 hikers attended and it was a sellout within 10 days. There are several guided hikes each day in the White Mountains from easy to challenging. A listing of the entire week's hikes (Saturday through Thursday) will be posted on our large free standing bulletin board the first day of the trip and detailed information about each hike will be posted the day before each hike. All meals are included. The day starts out with a buffet breakfast, a table fully stocked for trail lunch preparation, and continues with 4 PM tea and cookies, 5 PM Social hour (punch, cheese, crackers) and concludes with an evening meal with your choice of meat, poultry, sea food, or vegetarian meals. Amenities include indoor heated pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, free Wi-Fi, and four nearby golf courses (at an extra charge). Daily rates per person (including three meals a day, taxes, and restaurant gratuities) are $127 double occupancy and $163 single occupancy. Evening entertainment is provided daily. Our Facebook site address is: https://www.facebook.com/AMCFallHikingWeek/. For registration information, a tentative hike schedule when it becomes available, and much, much more, please visit our website www.fallhikingweek.org or contact the registrar: Bob Koppe, 5436 Olde Stage Rd., Boulder, CO 80302, registrar@fallhikingweek.org, or Phil Wilsey, fhwleader@fallhikingweek.org. Our Facebook site address is: https://www.facebook.com/AMCFallHikingWeek/.
Comments / 0