Mt Garfield fall hike

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.

activities.outdoors.org

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Make the most of fall with final high alpine hikes

I’m writing this Sept. 16, a most beautiful autumn day. Looking at the weather report for next week, it appears that snow in the mountains is inevitable Monday. But it also looks like this snow will be followed by several days of sunshine in which the valley highs are in the high 60s and low 70s, conditions that just might be enough to melt Monday’s mountain snow.
outdoors.org

Squam Lake Fall Foliage Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 12-15 mile paddle on beautiful Squam Lake will leave from the Squam Lakes Association, cross the lake to Sandwich Beach for lunch, and return along a somewhat different route. This paddle is for strong paddlers who can keep a 3 knot pace throughout the trip. Squam Lake was featured in the movie On Golden Pond and is one of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S.
outdoors.org

WAIT LISTED - 139th Annual Fall Hiking Week in the White Mountains

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. As of June 14th, we are WAIT LISTED ONLY for Fall Hiking Week. Please contact the FHW Registrar by e-mail to be added to our WAIT LIST. DO NOT CONTACT THE TOWN AND COUNTRY INN AND RESORT. The Registrar will work down the list if and when cancellations occur. Please contact the Registrar with any questions. The 139th Annual Fall Hiking Week will be held again this year at the Town and Country Inn and Resort (www.townandcountryinn.com) in Gorham, New Hampshire from Friday, September 24th to Friday, October 1st. Join us for the weekend, a few days, or the full week. This trip typically draws a large group. In 2019 (last year FHW was NOT held due to COVID restrictions) 125 hikers attended and it was a sellout within 10 days. There are several guided hikes each day in the White Mountains from easy to challenging. A listing of the entire week's hikes (Saturday through Thursday) will be posted on our large free standing bulletin board the first day of the trip and detailed information about each hike will be posted the day before each hike. All meals are included. The day starts out with a buffet breakfast, a table fully stocked for trail lunch preparation, and continues with 4 PM tea and cookies, 5 PM Social hour (punch, cheese, crackers) and concludes with an evening meal with your choice of meat, poultry, sea food, or vegetarian meals. Amenities include indoor heated pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, free Wi-Fi, and four nearby golf courses (at an extra charge). Daily rates per person (including three meals a day, taxes, and restaurant gratuities) are $127 double occupancy and $163 single occupancy. Evening entertainment is provided daily. Our Facebook site address is: https://www.facebook.com/AMCFallHikingWeek/. For registration information, a tentative hike schedule when it becomes available, and much, much more, please visit our website www.fallhikingweek.org or contact the registrar: Bob Koppe, 5436 Olde Stage Rd., Boulder, CO 80302, registrar@fallhikingweek.org, or Phil Wilsey, fhwleader@fallhikingweek.org. Our Facebook site address is: https://www.facebook.com/AMCFallHikingWeek/.
backpacker.com

Best Hikes Ever: Logging Lake Trail, MT

A lake all to yourself in Glacier National Park, at the height of summer tourist season? Sounds impossible. But that’s just what you’ll get at Logging Lake, a 25.6-mile out-and-back bisecting the area between Lake McDonald and Waterton Lake. The trail is pretty easygoing, the camping is good, and the fishing is even better. Winding along the north shore of Logging Lake, between Adair and Logging Ridges, the trail stays mostly in the forest, but that low elevation means it opens earlier and stays hikeable later than most of the park’s trails. Bald eagles often swoop down to scoop cutthroat trout out of the lake, while above the wooded hills bordering the water 8- and 9,000-foot peaks raise snow-scattered summit pyramids to the sky. The best campsite comes at the very end, right next to Grace Lake, which shines like a diamond between ominous giants Mt. Geduhn (8,375 feet) and Vulture Peak (9,638 feet). Both whitefish and cutthroat trout can be found in Grace Lake; bring along your fishing pole to catch your own dinner right from the shore.
State
New Hampshire State
Greeneville Sun

Grandfather Mountain Staff Expects Uptick In Hikers This Fall, Shares Hiking Tips 

The call of the wild has been loud and clear during the pandemic with many people looking for a way to escape, get outdoors and connect more with their loved ones and nature. That trend is evident with Grandfather Mountain experiencing record attendance the last two years. With more people visiting, the park has also observed a substantial increase in hikers. In 2019, the Linville, North Carolina, nature preserve recorded 11,889 hikers between January and August. In 2021, 15,110 hikers hit the trails during that same period, a 27-percent increase.
WBUR

Fall Hiking In New England

Today is the first day of fall, and there's nothing quite like fall in New England, with the leaves changing and the temperature and humidity finally dropping. All of which make for great hiking, either alone or with friends and family - especially when you bring the right snacks. We...
CBS Denver

5 Great Colorado Places With Hikes To Enjoy Fall Colors

(CBS4) – Most of us think of leaf peeping as hopping in the car and taking a drive but in Colorado, there’s plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with the trees by taking a hike during fall foliage season. Consider parking the car and getting out to enjoy all the season has to offer. Golden Gate Canyon State Park Golden You’ll find 35 miles of hiking trails in Golden Gate Canyon State Park in Jefferson County. there are 12 trails, each named after an animal and marked with the animal’s footprint. The range in difficulty from easy to most difficult....
bestofnj.com

The Best NJ Hiking Trails: Lockatong High Falls

There is good news and bad news about our latest entry in The Best NJ Hiking Trails, Lockatong High Falls. The good news is that this hike is one of the easier ones in our series. The bad news, however, is that it will require hiking boots to complete the trail. (Especially in order to reach the main attraction.)
outdoors.org

Richardson-Zlogar Cabin Overlook Hike and Launch with Mt. Grace

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join AMC Trails volunteers as we lead a 4-5 mile moderate hike (Round Trip) to the Richardson-Zlogar Cabin celebration, as we meet and greet with the new land stewards Mount Grace Land Trust. We will arrive at the Cabin by noon for the Launch, enjoying great views and celebrating with speakers and light refreshments. Beautiful hike and lovely space! Please contact the leaders in advance so that we can discuss any of the event details with you.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 5.5 miles in 3.5 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
ourcommunitynow.com

Five fall hikes near and far from Philadelphia

Every year, summer seems to last a little longer, bullying its way into October with humid afternoons as our sweaters wait in the wings. Then, just like that, it’s the dead of winter and you hate the world.
NewsBreak
102.9 WBLM

Hike This Aroostook County Volcano For Massive Fall Foliage Views

These hikes feature Big County views, perfect for leaf-peeping. Looking for massive views in the Crown of Maine? We have two for you that are well worth the drive. Whether you take Route 11, or Route 1 to 163, it's a gorgeous drive. Route 11 will soon be ablaze with fall colors, which you'll see in all its glory if you drive to the bonus hike we've added to give you a full day of hiking.
outdoors.org

Mt Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early fall hike to the 4000 ft Mt Waumbek to experience colorful foliage. We should also be treated to great views of the Presidential Range from not one but the two peaks of Mt Starr King and then Waumbek. This hike is a good warm up for folks starting their quest of the 4000's as well as experienced hikers tuning up for hikes later in the month. We will hike approximately seven miles with an elevation gain of 2700 feet at a pace around 1.5 miles per hour. The hike is considered moderate and hikers should have recent experience in the past 4 months of hiking 3000-4000 feet peaks with distances at least 6 miles. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. All participants should have the appropriate footwear and equipment and will be responsible for carrying the 10 essentials. We will hike as a group and start and finish the hike together, making regular stops for rest and hydration/nutrition, a lunch break and stops to take in the views and foliage.
outdoors.org

Wapack Hike #1

Registration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.
outdoors.org

Scenic Hike Up Mt. Beacon to the Tower and Back (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. On this beautiful fall day in the Hudson Highlands we get to see ruins of the old Casino and incline railway on Beacon Mountain, as well as commanding views of the surrounding mountains and Hudson River from the Fire Tower. The hike ends in Beacon where we can explore a vibrant Main Street with unique shops and restaurants. Hourly train service to Manhattan is provided on the scenic Metro-North Hudson line. After a brief shuttle to the trailhead, we ascend the very steep Casino trail, with sustained elevation gain of about 1000 feet. After reaching the top of Mount Beacon, we continue along the Casino trail to the Fire Tower. We then retrace our steps part of the way back, but exit the woods on the Fishkill Ridge trail, which is a short distance to the cars. Hike may be extended for those who wish, on scenic trails by AMC leader, Harris, who is expected to join us. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 7 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1750 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at the Beacon Railroad Station parking lot in Beacon. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5F on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. (Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. Short shuttle to trailhead-please wear masks during shuttle- after signing in). 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH Poughkeepsie train from GCT. F. Beacon, Dutchess CO., NY. Arr. 10:26. Meet in the northbound commuter parking lot.
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Fall walks and hikes to get you outdoors

With the cooler weather finally here, it is time to plan some fall walks and hikes with family and friends. Middle Tennessee is rich with great choices for everything from flat stroller-friendly walks to ambitious and challenging hikes that take you deep into the Tennessee woods. “The fall color season...
