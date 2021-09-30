CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Released body cam footage shows LaGrange police shoot man armed with machete

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are releasing the full body camera surveillance footage of their encounter with a man they say they were forced to shoot after he charged officers with a machete.

An officer was called to the Karvelas Pizza restaurant on Lafayette Parkway around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a man walking around holding a machete.

Video shows each of the three times officers spoke with the man later identified as Ronald McCormick, 39.

During the first encounter, police say McCormick had not yet committed a crime, so he left the scene after speaking with officers.

“I just want to talk to you and let you know we got a call. So can I talk to you for a minute? Can you put the machete down and walk over here and see me?,” the officer can be heard saying.

A short time later, officers learned that McCormick had outstanding felony warrants for battery, cruelty to children and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Officers found McCormick again and told him he was under arrest and he ran from the scene.

Officers told McCormick to drop the machete or he would be shot. McCormick can then be heard on video yelling, “I don’t give a [expletive deleted]” as he charged officers.

The officer can then be seen firing his Taser, which had no effect. The officer then fired his gun and hit McCormick in the stomach and legs.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Aspects of the full body camera footage below may be considered graphic to some viewers.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

