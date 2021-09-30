CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Frontier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Frontier County through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Moorefield to 8 miles north of Indianola. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Curtis, Eustis, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Orafino, Freedom and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 29, and between mile markers 41 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

