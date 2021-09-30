Dense Fog Advisory issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Southern Marinette County by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-30 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Manitowoc, Door, Kewaunee, Southern Marinette County and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0