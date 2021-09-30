Special Weather Statement issued for Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-29 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila Bend; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 700 PM MST At 633 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sentinel, or 28 miles west of Gila Bend, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Winds may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Sentinel. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH