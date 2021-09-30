Special Weather Statement issued for McCulloch, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McCulloch; Menard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern McCulloch and central Menard Counties through 915 PM CDT At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Menard, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Menard, The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29 and Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH