Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County Public Wi-Fi Project opens new location

By Victoria Lopez
 6 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will host a community event to promote the free Hidalgo County Public Wi-Fi Project.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 30 starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be located at 693 Casimiro Ortega Street in Los Ebanos.

Commission Everardo Villarreal, La Joya ISD, and the Hidalgo County Information Technology Department invites the community to start using the free Wi-FI network in the Los Ebanos Community.

Precinct 3 staff will be onsite teaching and assisting residents on how to use and connect to the free network with demonstration laptops.

Free Public Wi-Fi will help Precinct 3 residents stay connected… Making these free Wi-Fi hotspot locations easily available is an important bridge to increasing the accessibility to important educational resources for our children… While free public Wi-Fi hotspots are not a replacement for in-class instruction, they are essential for those needing connectivity during a time when education, work, and healthcare are relying more and more on online platforms

Commissioner Everardo Villarreal

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

