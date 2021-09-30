CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martínez scores 100th MLS goal, Atlanta beats Inter Miami

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for his 100th MLS goal and Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Wednesday night. Atlanta (10-8-9) has won four of its last five games. Miami fell to 9-12-5. Martínez became the fifth player in MLS...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
State
New York State
USA Today

Mukhtar scores 2 goals, Nashville beats Miami 5-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals to reach 12 on the season and Nashville beat Inter Miami 5-1 on Wednesday night. Nashville (11-3-11), coming off its third loss of the season, avoided dropping back-to-back games for the first time this year. Miami (9-11-5) has lost consecutive games following a six-match unbeaten run.
MIAMI, FL
vavel.com

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC LIVE Stream and Score Updates in MLS (0-0)

A team that has very good players has not had a good MLS 2021 tournament, so it will be essential that they close the tournament in a good way. In terms of numbers, they are in 9th place in the general table, only two places and three points away from qualification.
MLS
chatsports.com

Report: Salah scores 100th league goal but Reds held at Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored a record-breaking goal but Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford in a pulsating clash at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening. Ethan Pinnock put The Bees in front on 27 minutes when he tapped in at the back post following a free-kick routine from the hosts, but Diogo Jota levelled soon after with a close-range header from a Jordan Henderson cross.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Taylor Twellman
Person
Josef Martínez
Person
Diego Valeri
Person
Robbie Keane
Person
Nick Marsman
atlutd.com

How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Atlanta United takes on Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The two teams have only faced each other once this season in MLS competition (a 1-1 draw on May 9), but meet twice in Atlanta's final eight games of the regular season. It’s...
MLS
FOX Sports

Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF, tries for 4th straight home win

Inter Miami CF (9-11-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-8-9) LINE: Atlanta United FC -141, Inter Miami CF +368, Draw +290; over/under is 1.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Inter Miami CF trying for its fourth home victory in a row. Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2...
MLS
cbslocal.com

Inter Miami CF Hopes To Bounce Back Wednesday Against Atlanta

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to recover from their last reverses and bounce back when they visit Atlanta United FC on Wednesday. Miami received 9 goals combined in their last outings, after falling 0-4 against the New York Red Bulls and 1-5 to Nashville SC. Wednesday’s game against...
MLS
atlutd.com

Josef Martínez Becomes Fastest Player In MLS History To Score 100 Goals

Josef Martínez scored his 100th goal for the club on Wednesday, adding more to his exceptional legacy. At 125 club appearances, he becomes the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goals. Robbie Keane is the next fastest, scoring his first 100 goals for L.A. Galaxy in 156 games.
MLS
#New York Red Bulls#100th Mls#Ap#Atlanta United#Inter Miami 1 0#Portland Timbers
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Match Preview

Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union was a shock to the system, if for no other reason than how much it differentiated from the past three times Gonzalo Pineda’s side has taken the pitch. Atlanta beat Orlando, Cincinnati, and DC by a combined score of 10-2 and looked to attack from minute one to ninety. Last Saturday, however, was the complete opposite. The Five Stripes were played off the pitch by a Union team that’s been a thorn in Atlanta’s side recently. The offensive freedom that had characterized the previous three games was nowhere to be seen. But fortunately enough, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to bounce back this Wednesday. The Five Stripes host Inter Miami in the midweek round of games. A win keeps Atlanta’s hopes of a home playoff game very much alive, while dropped points to a team of Miami’s caliber could mean the problems we saw last weekend are more than just a flash in the pan.
MLS
FOX Sports

Przybylko scores, Union beat short-handed Atlanta

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 71st minute and the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday. Philadelphia (10-7-8) won for the second straight game. Atlanta (9-8-9) had its three-match winning streak come to an end. José Martínez set up the winning goal with a nice...
MLS
Miami Herald

Gregore yellow card rescinded, but he will still miss Inter Miami at Atlanta game

Inter Miami, in dire need of good news after mounting suspensions and a pair of lopsided home losses, got some Monday. The club’s appeal of Gregore’s second yellow card against Nashville last week was unanimously supported by the league’s Independent Review Panel. As a result, his discipline for that card will be rescinded.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Player Ratings from Atlanta United’s crucial 1-0 win over Inter Miami

GK Brad Guzan 7(?) - I guess a seven. It was a clean sheet, but also Guzan didn’t have to make a single save. RWB Brooks Lennon 8 - Lennon was honestly pretty excellent in this game. 94 percent passing and three chances created is solid production, plus he was 5/7 on his duels and was an absolute engine getting up and down the flank.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Celebrate Josef Martinez scoring his 100th ATLUTD goal in style!

The fastest player to 100 goals in all competition in MLS history... Could it have been anyone else? Josef Martinez has had a meteoric rise to superstardom in Atlanta, due in large part to the fact that he’s made no secret of how much he has fallen in love with the city he now reigns over. It’s well past time they start building the statue, but for now, you can celebrate Josef’s 100th tally for the Five Stripes in style, thanks to our friends at BreakingT.
MLS

