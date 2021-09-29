Donald Ordway Taylor was born to Thatcher Ordway and Florence (Gooch) Taylor on June 27, 1934, and passed on September 24, 2021 at the age of 87 at Corn, OK. Don was a graduate of Watonga High in 1952 after which he was educated at both SWOSU and, later, OU with education, administration and counseling degrees. His service years in the Army were 1957-1959 which were followed by his service years in Public Education. He taught, counseled or was an administrator, as well as a coach (basketball and baseball), at Okarche, Turpin, Forgan and Balko, OK and Follett/Darrouzett, TX. Don retired in the late 1990’s during which time Janet and Don made their way back to Watonga where they have lived in varying stages of retirement and since. Don married Janet F. Meier on January 20, 1957, in Hitchcock, OK. To this union was born Mark W. and Ranae L. Taylor.