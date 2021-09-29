CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Donald Ordway Taylor

thegearystar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Ordway Taylor was born to Thatcher Ordway and Florence (Gooch) Taylor on June 27, 1934, and passed on September 24, 2021 at the age of 87 at Corn, OK. Don was a graduate of Watonga High in 1952 after which he was educated at both SWOSU and, later, OU with education, administration and counseling degrees. His service years in the Army were 1957-1959 which were followed by his service years in Public Education. He taught, counseled or was an administrator, as well as a coach (basketball and baseball), at Okarche, Turpin, Forgan and Balko, OK and Follett/Darrouzett, TX. Don retired in the late 1990’s during which time Janet and Don made their way back to Watonga where they have lived in varying stages of retirement and since. Don married Janet F. Meier on January 20, 1957, in Hitchcock, OK. To this union was born Mark W. and Ranae L. Taylor.

www.thegearystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grosse Pointe News

Donald A. Mattes

Donald A. Mattes, 86, a longtime resident of Grosse Pointe Shores, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. He was a graduate of De La Salle Collegiate and the University of Detroit. Donald was the founder of Eastern Michigan Agencies, a member of Lochmoor Club and dedicated member of the St....
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
RiverBender.com

Melvin G. Smith

Name: Melvin G. Smith Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 1965-1969 Military Branch: Navy Rank: BT3 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: National Defense, Vietnam Service with Bronze Star, Vietnam Expedition Message: Salute to you Bud for your Sacrifice and Service to our Country and for your love of Country and Family. Submitted by: Brenda Smith Continue Reading
BETHALTO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy