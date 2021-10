“Happiness comes from helping others, by being with others, and by sharing, even if it’s only a smile.”. In the early 2000’s, a well-known Fortune 100 company had diversified itself to a point that it had literally dozens of small businesses inside of it. Each of those “business within a business” verticals had their own leaders, salespeople, marketers, and more. At an end of year summit, several of those leaders realized in conversation that their business units had faced a number of similar setbacks and successes. They also realized just how much work had been done repeatedly by their people that had been unnecessary, and how much money they’d missed out on by not simply sharing their findings with one another.

