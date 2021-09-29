Jourdan Lewis: It's A Joy To Have Him In The Room

Two friends who are now in wheelchairs after drunkenly breaking into a water park have appeared on This Morning to tell a cautionary tale. The pair, 46-year-old Claire Vickers and 44-year-old Barry Douglas, told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that the life lesson they want to pass on to viewers is that even if something seems like a good idea at the time, disaster could be just around the corner.

