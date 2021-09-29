Jayron Kearse: Having More Opportunities

View more in
Dallas, TX
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Dallas Police Still Searching for Sidney Palmer, Now Missing for Over Three WeeksSherrell WritesDallas, TX
This specialty donut place is a hidden gem that has beautifully crafted, delicious and freshly made donuts and beignetsNeha BDallas, TX
Authorities Seek Suspect: Timothy George Simpkins in Arlington High School ShootingNicole AkersArlington, TX
$238 million set aside to fund new Dallas psychiatric hospital under Texas Senate planJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Mansfield Shooter In Custody After Turning Himself Into His LawyerHunt County NewsMansfield, TX
Related
chatsports.com
Jayron Kearse, from afterthought to difference maker with the Cowboys
It would have been hard to predict the impact Jayron Kearse has made defensively with the Dallas Cowboys through the first two weeks of the 2021 season. The Cowboys and the fans certainly didn’t see it coming. And yet, here we are. To say No. 27 has been a pleasant...
Jayron Kearse Postgame Week 4 | #CARvsDAL
©2021 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.
Newsday
Jets WR Denzel Mims activated, to get more opportunities in offense
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Denzel Mims declined to speak to reporters after the Jets practiced on Friday, extending a streak that dates to Aug. 14. But the young receiver has been a topic of conversation all week among coaches, teammates and fans as the Jets seek answers on offense. That...
Yardbarker
Giants have great opportunity to pummel league-worst Falcons defense, but how?
The New York Giants have arguably their easiest game through three weeks against the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Sunday. While the Giants usually find ways to make more advantageous games difficult for themselves, the Falcons have the worst defense in the league after two regular-season games. Atlanta has given up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helman: Finding A Blessing In A Kearse
FRISCO, Texas – Few things make me happier than having my priors confirmed by people that are a lot smarter than me. So imagine my delight when I asked Dan Quinn what he'd learned about Jayron Kearse since training camp began, and his answer was so perfect that it was almost as if I had given him a script.
Breakout: Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse saw his potential even when no one else did
According to some, Jayron Kearse wasn’t supposed to be here. The veteran safety was named by ESPN as the Cowboys player most on the bubble going in to training camp back in July. But Kearse made the final roster, and then promptly logged double-digit tackles in the season opener against...
Janesville Gazette
Colts give Mack opportunity to find trade, more playing time
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marlon Mack is looking for a new NFL home. The Indianapolis Colts running back told reporters Thursday he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. It's the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com first reported he was seeking a trade.
NBC Sports
Sean McVay vows to get Robert Woods more opportunities
Ram receiver Robert Woods has 15 catches in four games. When he caught a garbage-time touchdown pass on Sunday against the Cardinals, he flipped the ball away in apparent disgust. On Monday, coach Sean McVay was asked whether he believes Woods is unhappy with the number of throws coming his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Game Notes: Dak's Balance, New Fullback & More
ARLINGTON, Texas —Sort of an incongruous stat line for Dak Prescott Sunday against Carolina: He tied a personal-best with four touchdown passes for just the fifth time in his career, but only needed 188 yards to do it. That's because the Cowboys dominated in the run game, piling up the...
Forget the quibbles, the Cowboys have outstanding coaching
Sometimes when you examine a team like the Dallas Cowboys, you want to zoom in on the details. But that can lead to conclusions that are quite different from what you draw when you step back and take in the whole picture. I think I have been guilty of this with some of my own criticisms of head coach Mike McCarthy. His offensive and defensive coordinators have been getting nothing but praise, and deservedly so. If we are being honest about things, however, some of that needs to be heaped on McCarthy as well.
Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick
It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team
Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video
You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed
Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
districtchronicles.com
The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.
$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
SB Nation
Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots
It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night
Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning
Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo drops truth bomb on frustrating calf injury vs. Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.
Darren Waller called for worst taunting we’ve ever seen (Video)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was on the receiving end of a horrible taunting call during Monday Night Football. In Monday Night Football’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders tight end Darren Waller received one of the worst taunting calls in the expansive history of horrible taunting calls.
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0