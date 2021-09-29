CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTS Network Maintenance

ptsem.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main campus network will be taken offline for approximately 30 minutes this Friday, October 1st at 6:30PM. During this window, internet services will be unavailable for the main campus. This work will not affect CRW.

library.ptsem.edu

